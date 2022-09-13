With Texas elections around the corner – Governor Abbott says, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas."

Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.

Governor Abbott on Tuesday shared on Twitter, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas. He supports defunding & dismantling our police. In Texas, we support our law enforcement officers. We don't defund & disrespect them."

Abbott has been focusing his campaign primarily on border security, and the Texas economy, claiming efforts to fix the, "failed policies of the Biden administration" at the border, while taking credit for Texas's continued job growth despite growing fears of a recession.

Greg Abbott’s campaign strategy against Beto O’Rourke seems to be two-fold. First, he is trying to tie O’Rourke to the more liberal policies of the Biden administration, which may not be popular in Texas. Second, he is focusing on border security and the economy, two issues that are important to Texans.

Beto O'Rourke

O'Rourke, on the other hand, has been campaigning on a platform of expanding access to healthcare, increasing funding for public education, and implementing stricter gun control measures.

It remains to be seen how effective Abbott's strategy will be in defeating O'Rourke. However, given that Texas is a Republican stronghold, it is likely that Abbott will win the election in November. But with O'Rourke's popularity among Democrats and independents, it is not out of the realm of possibility that he could pull off an upset victory. Only time will tell.

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, has criticized Greg Abbott for what he sees as dangerous and harmful policies. He has accused Abbott of putting politics over people, and of prioritizing corporate interests over the needs of Texans. O'Rourke believes that Abbott is out of touch with the reality of life in Texas and that he would be a disaster for the state if elected governor.

O'Rourke has pointed to issues with the incumbent governor's policies and record in handling natural disasters, education, and healthcare. He has also criticized Abbott for his close ties to the oil and gas industry, which O'Rourke believes is polluting Texas air and water, as well as ties to the NRA and what he considers Abbott's lack of empathy in his response to the Uvalde school shooting in May.

Abbott has responded to these criticisms by pointing to his record of accomplishments as governor. He cites his work on border security, job creation, and tax cuts as evidence that he is the best candidate for Texas governor.

A war of words and conflicting viewpoints are the drama of any election cycle, but it's especially intense in Texas this year. The state is a key battleground in the fight for control of the U.S. Senate, and the gubernatorial race is one of the most closely watched contests in the country. With so much at stake, it's no wonder that tempers are running high.

What the polls say.

The two candidates will face off in the November election, and it is sure to be a close race. The latest polling results show that Governor Abbott is maintaining a 7-point lead over O'Rourke.

According to fivethirtyeight.com, Abbott is a "well-positioned incumbent" and is "favored to win re-election.

