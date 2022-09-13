With Texas elections around the corner – Governor Abbott says, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas."

Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnxdD_0htaauEJ00
Photo by Juli Hansen / shutterstock.com

Governor Abbott on Tuesday shared on Twitter, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas. He supports defunding & dismantling our police. In Texas, we support our law enforcement officers. We don't defund & disrespect them."

Abbott has been focusing his campaign primarily on border security, and the Texas economy, claiming efforts to fix the, "failed policies of the Biden administration" at the border, while taking credit for Texas's continued job growth despite growing fears of a recession.

Greg Abbott’s campaign strategy against Beto O’Rourke seems to be two-fold. First, he is trying to tie O’Rourke to the more liberal policies of the Biden administration, which may not be popular in Texas. Second, he is focusing on border security and the economy, two issues that are important to Texans.

Beto O'Rourke

O'Rourke, on the other hand, has been campaigning on a platform of expanding access to healthcare, increasing funding for public education, and implementing stricter gun control measures.

It remains to be seen how effective Abbott's strategy will be in defeating O'Rourke. However, given that Texas is a Republican stronghold, it is likely that Abbott will win the election in November. But with O'Rourke's popularity among Democrats and independents, it is not out of the realm of possibility that he could pull off an upset victory. Only time will tell.

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, has criticized Greg Abbott for what he sees as dangerous and harmful policies. He has accused Abbott of putting politics over people, and of prioritizing corporate interests over the needs of Texans. O'Rourke believes that Abbott is out of touch with the reality of life in Texas and that he would be a disaster for the state if elected governor.

O'Rourke has pointed to issues with the incumbent governor's policies and record in handling natural disasters, education, and healthcare. He has also criticized Abbott for his close ties to the oil and gas industry, which O'Rourke believes is polluting Texas air and water, as well as ties to the NRA and what he considers Abbott's lack of empathy in his response to the Uvalde school shooting in May.

Abbott has responded to these criticisms by pointing to his record of accomplishments as governor. He cites his work on border security, job creation, and tax cuts as evidence that he is the best candidate for Texas governor.

A war of words and conflicting viewpoints are the drama of any election cycle, but it's especially intense in Texas this year. The state is a key battleground in the fight for control of the U.S. Senate, and the gubernatorial race is one of the most closely watched contests in the country. With so much at stake, it's no wonder that tempers are running high.

What the polls say.

The two candidates will face off in the November election, and it is sure to be a close race. The latest polling results show that Governor Abbott is maintaining a 7-point lead over O'Rourke.

According to fivethirtyeight.com, Abbott is a "well-positioned incumbent" and is "favored to win re-election.

What do you think, Texas?

Will Beto O'Rourke be able to narrow the margins in the polls before election day?

Will Governor Abbott win re-election and keep Texas a Republican-controlled state?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Greg Abbott# Beto O Rourke# Texas election# Texas Governor# midterm elections

Comments / 952

Published by

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content, politics, and news near you in Texas.

El Paso, TX
4309 followers

More from Euri Giles | Clareifi

Texas State

Fall colors and cooler temperatures are a great reason to visit the largest national park in Texas.

Big Bend is the largest of the national parks in Texas, spread out over 801,100 acres. The park is named after the Big Bend of the Rio Grande, and it offers visitors a chance to see a diverse range of landscapes, from deserts to mountains.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

What you should know about homeschooling in Texas

Homeschooling is a great way to take control of your child’s education, but it can also be a daunting task. There are many things you need to know and do to homeschool legally in Texas. This guide will help you get started on the right foot.

Read full story
33 comments
Arizona State

Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Thursday in response to Texas and Arizona sending buses of migrants to the nation’s capital. Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C.Photo by christianthiel.net / shutterstock.com.

Read full story
85 comments
El Paso, TX

Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visit

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sharing campaign messaging about creating more jobs, supporting our law enforcement, securing our border, and expanding energy production in the state.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott says, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem."

Greg Abbott on Monday stated, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem." Abbot has expressed concern about the recent surge of immigrants coming into the United States, specifically through the Texas-Mexico border. The governor went on to blame President Biden for the increase in immigrants, stating that his "lax border policies" were the cause.

Read full story
214 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke's book highlights the struggles of Texas's historically disenfranchised voters of color.

In his new book, “We've Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible”: author and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tells the story of Texans who changed the course of voting rights.

Read full story
84 comments
Texas State

Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points

It looks like the Texas Attorney General race will be a close one. According to a new UT Tyler poll, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by only two percentage points. This could be huge for Democrats; the poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered Texas voters.

Read full story
457 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that he has agreed to debate his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke on Sept. 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. Beto O'Rourke says he's "looking forward" to debating Greg Abbott and, "holding him accountable for his indefensible record."

Read full story
83 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.

Read full story
842 comments
El Paso, TX

The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.

While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.

Read full story
13 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.

El Paso is holding various events to honor and remember the 23 victims who died from the shooting attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart 3 years ago. The El Paso star illuminated on the Franklin MountainsPhoto by National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."

Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.

Read full story
206 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.

Beto O'Rourke says that he, "is ready to lead on ensuring Texans have world-class schools, great jobs, and the ability to see a doctor." Beto O'Rourke at El Paso, TX kick off of - Drive for TexasPhoto by Euri Giles / Author.

Read full story
222 comments
El Paso, TX

15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.

Hey, El Paso! Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about going to the movies? The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns for its 15th year, running from July 28 to August 7.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

O'Rourke says, "We can protect the Second Amendment while protecting Texans from gun violence".

This week's most notable shooting incident thus far in Texas was on Monday when a woman with a long history of having, "previously faced charges including arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting — all filed in cities across North Texas over the past several years", was shot by police after she pulled out a gun at the Dallas Love Field airport, aimed it toward the ceiling and fired several times, Dallas police said. No one else was injured.

Read full story
215 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott's plan to solve the semiconductor shortage while putting more Texans to work.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is, "calling on Congress to unlock even greater economic potential for Texas & the U.S. by passing the CHIPS Act of 2022". Abbott went on to say, "Texas is a national leader in the semiconductor industry, w/ over 30K Texans working in this field & major projects investing up to $47B in Texas last year".

Read full story
44 comments
El Paso, TX

Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.

Efforts to protect Castner Range in El Paso, TX have been going on for many years. The push to designate the area as a National Monument is gaining attention thanks to efforts of conservation groups like castnerrange.org and political leaders like El Paso Representative and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, arrested for civil disobedience at abortion rights protest.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, among other members of Congress were arrested, at an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar from El Paso, TX was arrested in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday for what a statement released via her Twitter account said was, "proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom".

Read full story
37 comments
El Paso, TX

Beto's grassroots campaign continues - "A Drive for Texas" kicks off from El Paso, TX

Beto's – "Drive for Texas" coming to a Texas city near you. Native El Pasoan, and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, is continuing his grassroots campaign style of getting out in front of the communities he's asking to be elected to serve. This Tuesday night in El Paso, O'Rourke will kick off his, "A Drive For Texas" campaign tour which will span, 49 days, with over 70 events held in Texas counties and communities across the state.

Read full story
172 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy