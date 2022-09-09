What you should know about homeschooling in Texas

Homeschooling is a great way to take control of your child’s education, but it can also be a daunting task. There are many things you need to know and do to homeschool legally in Texas. This guide will help you get started on the right foot.

According to the Texas Constitution and Statutes site, the only requirements to legally homeschool in Texas are that:

The instruction must be bona fide (i.e., not a sham);

The curriculum must be in visual form (e.g., books, workbooks, video monitor);

The curriculum must include the basic subjects of reading, spelling, grammar, mathematics, and good citizenship.

Texas Homeschool Coalition expands on these requirements by sharing that, "your child may also be taught in another family’s home, or you may use a tutor for instruction.

The courts have determined that Texas homeschools are private schools for the purpose of compulsory attendance. Therefore, homeschools are not regulated, do not require teacher certification or third-party curriculum approval, and are exempt from compulsory attendance laws."

The first thing you need to do is notify the school district that you intend to homeschool your child. You can do this by sending a letter of withdrawal from the district. The district may require you to submit a curriculum or other documentation, so be sure to check their requirements. When we chose to remove our children from school, we leaned on resources available from the Texas Homeschool Coalition. They have a "free service to help get your child withdrawn from a Texas public school" guide available on their website.

Once you have withdrawn your child from school, you will need to decide what type of curriculum you will use.

There are many approaches to homeschooling, so you will have to do some research to find the right fit for your family. Some popular curriculum choices include unschooling, classical education, and Charlotte Mason.

Once you have selected a curriculum, you will have to purchase or gather the materials you need. There are many great resources available online and in stores. Homeschooling can be very affordable if you take advantage of free resources like libraries, museums, and parks.

Homeschooling can be a great way to give your child a customized education that meets their needs. With a little planning and preparation, you can set your child up for success.

The most important thing is to find what works for you and your child, so do some research to find the best fit for your family. There are also many resources available to homeschoolers in Texas, so be sure to take advantage of them.

