Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Thursday in response to Texas and Arizona sending buses of migrants to the nation’s capital.

Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C. Photo by christianthiel.net / shutterstock.com

The District of Columbia “will not be complicit in the inhumane practice” of relocating migrant families without their consent and resources in place, Bowser said in a news release.

The emergency declaration will allow Mayor Bowser to set up an office that will provide services to the incoming migrants, her office announced.

Mayor Bowser was quoted as stating, “we are staying true to our D.C. values and building a system that will support a compassionate, consistent, and well-coordinated response."

Washington D.C. has announced plans to allocate $10 million to the new office and support organizations, and “will seek reimbursement from the federal government,” the statement said.

The Office of Migrant Services will help with reception and triage of the migrants, many of whom are expected to move to destinations outside of Washington, the mayor’s office said. It will also set up a separate system to coordinate Washington’s response.

A program that sends asylum seekers on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. has cost the State of Arizona an estimated $3 million in its three months of operation.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started the program in May, sending asylum seekers from Arizona to the nation’s capital. The Governor’s office said all those who are on the bus trips are going voluntarily and have an intended destination of the East Coast.

Photo by Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has cited what he calls, "Biden's 'no consequences' open border policies" as the cause of the "crisis at our border." Abbott went on to state, "Through Operation Lone Star, Texas continues to step up to secure the border & keep America safe in the federal government’s absence."

Part of Abbott's Strategy to bus migrants from different border cities in Texas to Democrat-led cities like Washington, D.C. and New York City has angered officials in those states. The Mayor of Washington, D.C. declaring a state of emergency to figure out how to support the need of the influx of incoming migrants is precisely what Governor Abbott wanted these cities to have to deal with.

It's been called an unorthodox way to emphasize the struggles that Texas has been facing at the border.

