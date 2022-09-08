Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visit

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sharing campaign messaging about creating more jobs, supporting our law enforcement, securing our border, and expanding energy production in the state.

Ahead of a Thursday visit to the El Paso, TX area to highlight economic strength, business growth, and job creation in the region, Abbott's office shared to social media on Twitter; "Texas = JOBS, More Texans are working TODAY than ever before in our state's history. The Lone Star State continues to crush job growth records & provide an environment where our people & businesses thrive!"

The Governor's message is in line with what he's been saying on the campaign trail as he seeks re-election, touting Texas as a state of opportunity.

Abbott has also made it a point to support law enforcement and secure the border, two issues that have come to the forefront lately.

The visit to El Paso brings Governor Abbott into his Democratic challenger for office this November, Beto O'Rourke's hometown.

O'Rourke has made headlines for his grassroots campaigning style and fundraising efforts in his effort to unseat Abbott.

Job growth in Texas

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, "Texas added 82,500 total non-farm jobs in June 2022, the largest over-the-month job gain yet in 2022. For the eighth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total non-farm employment reached 13,431,100. Texas added a total of 778,700 positions since June 2021."

Despite Texas's gains in workforce growth, O'Rourke points to the number of jobs that earn a livable wage are what will make the most difference in the lives of everyday Texans. O'Rourke has been quoted as stating, "The working women and men of Texas built our economy and our state's success — yet too many still don't make a living wage. I’ll be a governor who fights to ensure that every worker has a living wage, great benefits, and dignity on the job."

According to the Texas Economic Development Corporation, "Major business clusters in El Paso include business and financial services, food products, manufacturing, military, retail and logistics, and transportation. Major employers include ADP, Charles Schwab, ECM International, GECU, Helen of Troy, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Prudential Financial, and Toro."

Governor Abbott being able to claim success in job growth in Texas is a key pillar of his re-election campaign. His El Paso visit this Thursday puts him in the backyard of one of his challenger and allows him to share this message with voters firsthand.

