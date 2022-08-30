Governor Abbott says, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem."

Greg Abbott on Monday stated, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem." Abbot has expressed concern about the recent surge of immigrants coming into the United States, specifically through the Texas-Mexico border. The governor went on to blame President Biden for the increase in immigrants, stating that his "lax border policies" were the cause.

La Joya, TX, USA - Nov. 16, 2021: A group of Central American families being transported to a processing center. Photo by Vic Hinterlang / shutterstock.com

Abbott has been a vocal critic of Biden's immigration policies and has even sent a letter to the president asking him to reverse course. In the letter, Abbott warned that the "surge of illegal immigration is overwhelming our state and federal resources. Abbott went on to state, "Americans now see what Texas deals with daily due to Biden's failure to address it. Joe Biden must do his job & secure our border."

Governor Abbott's tactic of bussing immigrants from Texas to cities like Washington, D.C., and New York City is not sitting well with everyone. As more buses arrive in New York, City from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly, "furious". "Governor Greg Abbott is continuing to play with the lives of human beings. We think this is cruel, it's disgusting, and it's pure cowardice," said Manuel Castro, commissioner of the mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

A spokesperson for Adams called the move "an embarrassing stain on the state of Texas," but stressed that as a right-to-shelter city, he would welcome the asylum seekers with open arms.

In a statement, Adams' press secretary Fabien Levy said, "… but we are asking for resources to help do so. We need Washington, D.C.'s assistance in dealing with the cruel political games being played by inept politicians like the governor of Texas."

Governor Abbott's strategy is working to call national attention to the Texas immigration problem. But it is also raising questions about whether the state can handle the influx of people. Some believe that this is just a temporary fix and that the long-term solution lies in working with Mexico to stop the flow of immigrants at the border.

Abbott has been quoted as stating, ""New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within in the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, "Most migrants crossing from Mexico enter the U.S. in Texas." The agency goes on to state that this past June, "it encountered 207,416 people at the Southwest border, and 26% have crossed more than once. Around 44% of the month's crossings were processed under an order that went into effect during the coronavirus pandemic, which turns most migrants back to Mexico.

For now, it seems Governor Abbott's tactic is getting the results he wants in terms of calling National attention to Texas growing border crisis. But only time will tell if this is a sustainable solution or if it will just create more problems down the road.

What do you think, Texas?

Is Governor Abbott's tactic effective? Do you agree with Mayor Adams?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.