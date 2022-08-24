Beto O'Rourke's book highlights the struggles of Texas's historically disenfranchised voters of color.

In his new book, “We've Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible”: author and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tells the story of Texans who changed the course of voting rights.

Young mixed-race woman ready to vote with blurred voting booth in foreground, being removed. Symbol of disenfranchisement. Photo by vesperstock / shutterstock.com

One of the highlights of his new book tells the story of Dr. Lawrence A Nixon, a voting rights activist, and a Black doctor from O’Rourke’s hometown, El Paso. Dr. Nixon twice fought state election laws barring African-Americans from voting in Democratic Party primaries in Texas, all the way to the United States Supreme Court. He was never allowed to join the El Paso Medical Society because of his African-American heritage.

O'Rourke repeatedly shares the story of Dr. Nixon during town halls on his Drive for Texas tour, recounting how In 1924, the doctor, who had paid his poll tax was denied the right to vote by the election judges in El Paso, TX, who told him the bad news. “Dr. Nixon, you know we can’t let you vote.” Nixon’s response lends the book its title: “I know you can’t. But I’ve got to try.”

Nixon with the support of the NAACP filed a lawsuit, "in what became the 1927 U.S. Supreme Court case Nixon v. Herndon. After winning that case in the U.S. Supreme Court, the Texas Legislature passed new legislation with the same effect, again denying Nixon a ballot. He pursued Nixon v. Condon all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1932 and received another ruling in his favor.[4][5] The restrictions were found to target African-American voters and to violate the 14th Amendment."

Dr. Nixon's and other civil rights leaders' stories featured in O'Rourke's book shed light on the history of disenfranchised people of color fighting for the right to vote in Texas. These stories provide context for today's voting rights battles being waged across the country.

In Texas, voting rights have been a long-standing issue for people of color. For many years, they were denied the right to vote, regardless of their citizenship status. This changed in 1965 with the Voting Rights Act, which guaranteed all citizens the right to vote. However, even after this act was passed, voting rights continued to be an issue for people of color in Texas. Recently, there have been several attempts to restrict voting rights, particularly for people of color and other groups that are traditionally underrepresented in the voting process. These restrictions have made it more difficult for people of color to exercise their right to vote and remain a topic of controversy in elections.

Voting rights have been a contentious issue in Texas for many years, with various groups fighting for and against different voting laws. O'Rourke's book is an important contribution to this history, and to our understanding of the voting rights struggle in our state, and in America today. Voter suppression has been a problem in Texas since the state was founded, and people of color have always faced obstacles to voting.

Beto O'Rourke's book is a reminder of the hard-fought battles that have been waged for voting rights in our country. It is also a call to action for all Americans to protect these rights so that everyone can have a say in our democracy.

What do you think, Texas?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.