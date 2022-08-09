Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.

"The FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago is next-level Nixonian," Abbott said in a tweet on Monday evening. Abbott, of course, was referring to former president, Richard Nixon who was the 37th President of the United States, and infamously associated with the Watergate scandal.

Abbott has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration, and was one of the leading voices in the Republican push to investigate the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has also accused the Biden administration of carrying out a "witch hunt" against him and his allies.

The F.B.I. search of Mar-a-Lago was part of an investigation into removal of presidential records from the White House. The Palm Beach Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service both assisted in the search. The DOJ is probing Trump's actions related to Jan. 6, and the National Archives also asked the DOJ to investigate if Trump broke the law by taking government records with him to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Mar-a-Lago is shown in an aerial view Photo by FloridaStock / shutterstock.com

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who may be poising himself for a Presidential run in 2024 has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration and has been one of the leading voices supporting former President Trump. Abbott's comments on Monday went on to state, "Never before has the country seen an Administration go to such extent to use the levers of government to target a former President and political rival."

Abbott continued to say, "This weaponizes power to squelch dissent. Such abuses must have limits."

Trump said in a statement Monday, "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," the statement said. "After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

