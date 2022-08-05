The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.

While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.

Summit of the Guadalupe Peak, Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas Photo by Adavyd /Wikimedia Commons

There are also many other trails in the area that lead to different parts of the canyon, including waterfalls and streams. It's a great place to spend a day if you're looking to get out of the city and explore something new.

Be prepared, the Guadalupe Mountains are beautiful, but mother nature must be respected.

The Guadalupe Peak trail is known to be "the single most dangerous hike in all of Texas", and at 8749 feet above sea level when you reach the peak, it is also the highest point in Texas.

The history of McKittrick Canyon is also fascinating. The area was once home to a number of different Native American tribes and has evidence of human habitation dating back over 10,000 years. The canyon is also home to a variety of plants and animals, making it a great place for wildlife watching.

Historical evidence shows that one of the first settlers who lived in the area (after the displacement of the Mescalero Apaches who called the area and its surrounding areas home), was Felix McKittrick, who worked cattle in the area in the 1870s. McKittrick Canyon is thought to be named after him.

This is definitely the scenic route.

Bright fall colors on trees are not common in El Paso, or much of the southwest, but the elevation and environment in the Guadalupe Mountains allows for a beautiful seasonal display, usually from mid-October to Mid-November. The best time for viewing the fall colors is dependent on the rainfall during that year.

An abundance of wildlife.

My family enjoys birdwatching, and McKittrick canyon offers a variety of birds including the black-chinned hummingbird, western screech-owl, and Mexican jay. While we were there last, we were able to spot western bluebirds on the edges of one of the streams running through the canyon. The canyon is also home to mule deer, javelinas, coyotes, bobcats and mountain lions.

Know before you go.

McKittrick Canyon

The entrance road for McKittrick canyon is 7 miles east of the park's Pine Springs Visitor Center on U.S. Highway 62/180. McKittrick Canyon is a day-use area; the entrance gate is open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM (MST) and open until 6:00 PM during daylight savings time (MDT).

"A small contact station is located in McKittrick Canyon at the trailhead, and is staffed intermittently. The contact station features handicap accessible restrooms, a shaded seating area, outdoor exhibits, and a slide program on McKittrick Canyon history, geology, and other natural resources".

Whether you're looking for a challenging hike or just a beautiful place to spend the day, McKittrick Canyon is definitely worth a visit.

