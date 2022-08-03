El Paso, TX

El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.

Euri Giles | Clareifi

El Paso is holding various events to honor and remember the 23 victims who died from the shooting attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart 3 years ago.

(El Paso, TX).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODdch_0h2fiuxe00
The El Paso star illuminated on the Franklin MountainsPhoto by National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons

This Wednesday, August 3rd 2022 marks the third anniversary of one of the worst mass shootings in recent history. For those living in, or originally from, El Paso, the date is forever seared into our memory. On that day, a lone shooter opened fire at the Cielo Vista Walmart, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

A 23rd victim died nearly nine months after the shooting rampage. Patrick Crusius, 23, the alleged gunman, faces state capital murder charges and federal hate crime charges, after allegedly telling investigators that he set out to kill as many Mexicans as he could. He has pleaded not guilty to capital murder, while his federal trial might begin next year.

In the years since the shooting attack on our community, the city of El Paso and its residents have worked to heal its wounds and move forward. A memorial now stands at the site of the shooting, and the city has established a Healing Garden Memorial at Ascarate park to, "bring forth a beautiful space for the victims, their families and for our courageous community. Everyone in our community has felt the profound grief of that vivid August 3, 2019, experience. Our hope is that our Healing Garden will be a welcoming place for individuals and families to find comfort and an opportunity to embrace their individual healing process” – El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

While the city continues to heal, many say that the pain of that day will never go away. For them, moving forward means finding a new way to live with the tragedy and honoring the lives lost.

El Paso is holding various events to honor and remember the 23 victims who died from the shooting attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso, TX on August 3, 2019.

On Tuesday, August 2nd at 7 p.m.

Healing Meditation at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills Ave.

Live Active El Paso will host a free sound bath with instruments of healing session

On Wednesday, August 3rd at 9 a.m., Ponder Park, 7500 W H Burges

El Paso Firme Community Memorial Event. Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR), along with elected officials, faith-based institutions, and community advocates, will hold a remembrance of the 23 lives lost.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 510 N Santa Fe

The El Paso Museum of History invites the public to view the exhibit "Resilience: Remembering August 3rd.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, from 7 to 9 p.m., Ponder Park, 7500 W H Burges

The public is invited to remember the victims at a temporary memorial site at Ponder Park

Star on the Mountain, Wednesday, August 3rd at 8:30 p.m.

El Paso Chamber will flash the start 23 times for each victim of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

These are only a few of the events being held in El Paso to remember those who lost their lives on August 3, 2019.

Let us never forget, El Paso.

Let's work together to keep our community, “El Paso, Strong.”

Were you in El Paso on August 3, 2019? What were you doing when you heard the news that our community had been attacked?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# El Paso TX# August 3 Memorial# Cielo Vista Walmart# El Paso# El Paso shooting

Comments / 0

Published by

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content, politics, and news near you in Texas.

El Paso, TX
3646 followers

More from Euri Giles | Clareifi

El Paso, TX

The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.

While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."

Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.

Read full story
214 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.

Beto O'Rourke says that he, "is ready to lead on ensuring Texans have world-class schools, great jobs, and the ability to see a doctor." Beto O'Rourke at El Paso, TX kick off of - Drive for TexasPhoto by Euri Giles / Author.

Read full story
222 comments
El Paso, TX

15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.

Hey, El Paso! Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about going to the movies? The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns for its 15th year, running from July 28 to August 7.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

O'Rourke says, "We can protect the Second Amendment while protecting Texans from gun violence".

This week's most notable shooting incident thus far in Texas was on Monday when a woman with a long history of having, "previously faced charges including arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting — all filed in cities across North Texas over the past several years", was shot by police after she pulled out a gun at the Dallas Love Field airport, aimed it toward the ceiling and fired several times, Dallas police said. No one else was injured.

Read full story
215 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott's plan to solve the semiconductor shortage while putting more Texans to work.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is, "calling on Congress to unlock even greater economic potential for Texas & the U.S. by passing the CHIPS Act of 2022". Abbott went on to say, "Texas is a national leader in the semiconductor industry, w/ over 30K Texans working in this field & major projects investing up to $47B in Texas last year".

Read full story
44 comments
El Paso, TX

Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.

Efforts to protect Castner Range in El Paso, TX have been going on for many years. The push to designate the area as a National Monument is gaining attention thanks to efforts of conservation groups like castnerrange.org and political leaders like El Paso Representative and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, arrested for civil disobedience at abortion rights protest.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, among other members of Congress were arrested, at an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar from El Paso, TX was arrested in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday for what a statement released via her Twitter account said was, "proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom".

Read full story
40 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".

Read full story
267 comments
El Paso, TX

Beto's grassroots campaign continues - "A Drive for Texas" kicks off from El Paso, TX

Beto's – "Drive for Texas" coming to a Texas city near you. Native El Pasoan, and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, is continuing his grassroots campaign style of getting out in front of the communities he's asking to be elected to serve. This Tuesday night in El Paso, O'Rourke will kick off his, "A Drive For Texas" campaign tour which will span, 49 days, with over 70 events held in Texas counties and communities across the state.

Read full story
131 comments
El Paso, TX

Get ready for the weekend, El Paso. Fun events happening in and around town.

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to do in El Paso that will make your weekend enjoyable!. An all female mariachi band playing at the Ysleta Mission Festival in El Paso, Texas.Photo by Bill Chizek / shutterstock.com.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott says, "Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party", after Jill Biden's "breakfast taco" remarks.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott latched onto First Lady Jill Biden's comments about the Latino community being "as unique as the breakfast tacos" at a speech in San Antonio, claiming, "This is why Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party".

Read full story
1021 comments
Texas State

Majority of Texas voters favor stricter gun control measures in new poll.

A new poll released Wednesday by the Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin shows that a majority of Texas voters favor stricter gun control measures. This is in line with national trends, as support for gun control has been increasing in recent years. The poll also found that a majority of Texans support policies such as "red flag" laws and a ban on some semi-automatic rifles that have failed to gain traction with Republican state leaders.

Read full story
365 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke vows to fight for abortion rights in Texas after Roe v. Wade overturned.

In a response to the US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says: "I will always fight for a woman's freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future."

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

Opinion: If the Texas Legislature acts on putting an independence referendum on the ballot, it wouldn't be legally valid

The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.

Read full story
366 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke gains ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott in new poll.

A new poll shows that Beto O'Rourke is gaining ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, surveyed 1,078 Texas voters and found that 48% of them supported Abbott while 43% backed O'Rourke. This is great news for the Texas Democrat, who came close to unseating Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 election. With just a little over four months to go before the November gubernatorial race, it will be interesting to see how these numbers change.

Read full story
607 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott celebrates record number of Fortune 500 companies, while Beto O'Rourke calls out "the Abbott tax".

In a recent statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the fact that Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other state in the US. This is a major accomplishment that speaks to the business-friendly environment that Abbott has fostered in Texas. However, his opponent Beto O'Rourke has accused Abbott of creating a "tax" that has led to Texans paying more for energy. O'Rourke says that Texans will be paying more for energy for decades to come because of the policies put in place by Abbott.

Read full story
208 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke vows: "When I'm governor, we’re repealing Abbott's dangerous permitless carry law".

Since announcing his candidacy for governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke has made it clear that he is opposed to the permitless carry law passed by Governor Greg Abbott. "When I'm governor, we're repealing Abbott's dangerous permitless carry law," O'Rourke said at a campaign event in Houston last week. "Texans deserve better than to have their safety put at risk by politicians who are more interested in pandering to the gun lobby than protecting our families."

Read full story
1297 comments
Texas State

Indictments and dynasties: Texas race for Attorney General is underway

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Texas voters will make their final decisions on Democratic and Republican nominees in numerous runoff races across the state. The winners will join the victors from the March 1 primary as their party’s nominee and head to the Nov. 8 general elections.

Read full story
18 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott’s plan to keep property taxes from breaking the bank in Texas.

A hot button topic this political cycle in Texas is property taxes. As Texas continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, property taxes are becoming more and more expensive for the everyday Texas homeowner. The Texas Legislature has been working on a solution to this problem and in May 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that will limit how much cities and counties can increase property taxes without voter approval.

Read full story
77 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy