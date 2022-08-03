El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.

El Paso is holding various events to honor and remember the 23 victims who died from the shooting attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart 3 years ago.

(El Paso, TX).

The El Paso star illuminated on the Franklin Mountains Photo by National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons

This Wednesday, August 3rd 2022 marks the third anniversary of one of the worst mass shootings in recent history. For those living in, or originally from, El Paso, the date is forever seared into our memory. On that day, a lone shooter opened fire at the Cielo Vista Walmart, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

A 23rd victim died nearly nine months after the shooting rampage. Patrick Crusius, 23, the alleged gunman, faces state capital murder charges and federal hate crime charges, after allegedly telling investigators that he set out to kill as many Mexicans as he could. He has pleaded not guilty to capital murder, while his federal trial might begin next year.

In the years since the shooting attack on our community, the city of El Paso and its residents have worked to heal its wounds and move forward. A memorial now stands at the site of the shooting, and the city has established a Healing Garden Memorial at Ascarate park to, "bring forth a beautiful space for the victims, their families and for our courageous community. Everyone in our community has felt the profound grief of that vivid August 3, 2019, experience. Our hope is that our Healing Garden will be a welcoming place for individuals and families to find comfort and an opportunity to embrace their individual healing process” – El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

While the city continues to heal, many say that the pain of that day will never go away. For them, moving forward means finding a new way to live with the tragedy and honoring the lives lost.

On Tuesday, August 2nd at 7 p.m.

Healing Meditation at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills Ave.

Live Active El Paso will host a free sound bath with instruments of healing session

On Wednesday, August 3rd at 9 a.m., Ponder Park, 7500 W H Burges

El Paso Firme Community Memorial Event. Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR), along with elected officials, faith-based institutions, and community advocates, will hold a remembrance of the 23 lives lost.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 510 N Santa Fe

The El Paso Museum of History invites the public to view the exhibit "Resilience: Remembering August 3rd.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, from 7 to 9 p.m., Ponder Park, 7500 W H Burges

The public is invited to remember the victims at a temporary memorial site at Ponder Park

Star on the Mountain, Wednesday, August 3rd at 8:30 p.m.

El Paso Chamber will flash the start 23 times for each victim of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

These are only a few of the events being held in El Paso to remember those who lost their lives on August 3, 2019.

Let us never forget, El Paso.

Let's work together to keep our community, “El Paso, Strong.”

Were you in El Paso on August 3, 2019? What were you doing when you heard the news that our community had been attacked?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.