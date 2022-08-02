Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."

Euri Giles | Clareifi

Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcsMq_0h256FVT00
A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a section of the Rio Grande River at sunset.Photo by The U.S. Army / Wikimedia Commons

Without giving any solid explanation on how, why, or how much it's costing Texas, Governor Abbott shared on Tuesday that, Texas National Guard troops are using, "long-range surveillance equipment to stop illegal crossings at the Texas-Mexico border."

The Governor went on to say, "The Lone Star State continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."

The cost of The Texas National Guard deployment has also been heavily scrutinized, with some estimates putting the price tag at over $12 million per month.

It's unclear how long The Texas National Guard will be deployed for or what exactly their role will be, but it's safe to say that the Governor's decision to deploy them will continue to be controversial. There are less than 100 days until Texans can cast their vote for Governor on November, 8th, 2022. If Abbott's Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is elected, there could be considerable changes in store for the strategy at the Texas border.

Operation Lone Star

Operation Lone Star was launched by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in March 2021 in response to rising border crossings, which he blames on President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

In May 2021, Abbott issued a disaster declaration — which now covers 53 counties, most of them on or near the border — to give him the authority to deploy the Texas National Guard to the border. The state agencies responsible for running Operation Lone Star are the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department.

Cost associated with Operation Lone Star are estimated to be close to, "$2.5 million every week, according to an analysis by The Texas Tribune, ProPublica and The Marshall Project published in March 2022."

The operation has been widely criticized by Democrats, who argue it’s a waste of resources and does nothing to solve the root causes of migration. They also point to the large number of troops — more than 3,000 National Guard members were deployed as of early May 2021 with those numbers increasing into the tens of thousands by Feb 2022 — and the cost as evidence that Abbott is using the border crisis for political gain.

Abbott has defended the operation, saying it’s necessary to protect Texans from criminals coming across the border. He has also said it’s needed to send a message to Biden that his policies are “unacceptable.”

So far, there's no end in sight for Operation Lone Star, and it's costing Texas taxpayers millions of dollars.

What do you think, Texas?

Are Governor Abbott's actions at the Texas / Mexico border a worthwhile endeavor or a political stunt at the expense of taxpayers?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.

# Texas border# Greg Abbott# Texas National Guard# Operation Lone Star# Beto O Rourke

