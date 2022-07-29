15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.

(El Paso, TX).

Hey, El Paso! Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about going to the movies? The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns for its 15th year, running from July 28 to August 7.

There will be over 100 classic films shown at the festival, as well as some modern favorites. There will also be special events and guest appearances throughout the festival.

El Paso, Texas, United States - Plaza Theatre sign in the downtown area in front of the plaza hotel Photo by Jonhaten / shutterstock.com

Movies have always been a big part of El Paso culture, and the Plaza Classic Film Festival is a celebration of that. This year’s lineup includes classics like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Dazed and Confused,” as well as films like "Encanto”.

It's an eclectic mix of movies that are sure to please everyone. The Plaza Classic Film Festival was started by the El Paso Community Foundation in 2008 as a special project to bring movies back to the historic Plaza Theatre.

Film is art and art is subjective, but the Plaza Classic Film Festival is a great way to see some classic movies on the big screen. Whether you’re a movie buff or just looking for something fun to do. The festival runs from this Thursday, July 28th until August 7th in downtown El Paso.

When you think of "classic" films, what do you think of? I grew up here in El Paso in the 80s, and some of my fondest memories are of watching movies at the historic Pershing theater in Five Points. "Back to the Future" was hands down and still is one of my favorite movies of all time.

The Plaza Classic Film Festival gives El Pasoan's and visitors a chance to relive some nostalgia of watching fan favorites that span across decades and different genres. It's not just for Hollywood blockbusters either, since the festival's early days it has always been, "a major showcase for regional filmmakers through its Local Flavor series, sponsored by the Texas Film Commission. It screens features, shorts, documentaries and other projects made in Texas, New Mexico and other Southwest states."

According to their website, "This year’s Plaza Classic Film Festival will be more like it was before the pandemic hit in 2020." The Plaza Theatre will be back at full capacity. The festival will feature outdoor movies on Oregon Street after a year at another location. Free movies in the El Paso Museum of Art will also resume. The traditional Mills Plaza Parking Ramp Drive-in/Walk-Up movies will also return.

For a full line up of all the great films that will be featured during this year's festival, visit – plazaclassic.com/schedule. The best way to guarantee admission is to buy your tickets early! You can get them at the box office, Plazaclassic.com, Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or the Ticketmaster app.

From "Wayne's World" to "West Side Story" or "Harry Potter" to "Scarface" there is something for every movie fan at this year's Plaza Classic Film Festival.

So if you're looking for something to do this weekend, be sure to check out the Plaza Classic Film Festival. It's certain to be great fun for all ages.

