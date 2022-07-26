This week's most notable shooting incident thus far in Texas was on Monday when a woman with a long history of having, "previously faced charges including arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting — all filed in cities across North Texas over the past several years", was shot by police after she pulled out a gun at the Dallas Love Field airport, aimed it toward the ceiling and fired several times, Dallas police said. No one else was injured.

Unfortunately, Texans and much of the U.S. are used to these types of headlines. We have become all too familiar with the too often deadly combination of guns and mental illness.

While it is true that most people who suffer from mental illness are not violent, it is also true that those who are mentally ill and have access to firearms are much more likely to hurt themselves or others. In addition, people with a history of violence are more likely to re-offend if they have easy access to firearms.

How do Texas, and other states, protect all of its citizens without encroaching on the constitutional right to bear arms?

It's a difficult question with no easy answer.

O'Rourke says, "We can protect the Second Amendment while protecting Texans from gun violence."

Citing the fact that, "Over 4,000 Texans are killed by gun violence every year. Women in Texas are 24 percent more likely to be murdered with a gun than women in other states. And four of the worst mass shootings in American history have taken place right here in Texas in just the past decade", O'Rourke believes that, "common-sense gun safety is the answer".

Democrats and Republicans agree. Now we just need a governor who does too. — Beto O'Rourke.

O'Rourke has outlined a few steps to get us there:

The first step is to have an honest conversation about what type of gun reform is necessary and possible. We need to find common ground and work together to make our communities safer.

Second, we need to close the loopholes in our current laws that allow people with a history of violence or mental illness to obtain firearms.

We can do this by requiring background checks for all gun sales, including private sales and at gun shows. We can also institute a waiting period for all gun purchases, so that people have time to cool off if they are in the midst of a mental health crisis. Finally, we need to make sure that guns are properly stored and secured, so that children and other vulnerable people cannot access them.

O'Rourke has vowed to repeal what he calls, "Abbott's dangerous permitless carry law that makes it easy for criminals to carry a loaded gun in public without any background check, training, or permit".

Of the many issues that O'Rourke has outlined on his official website, the issue of gun safety is one of the most heavily debated among political leaders. O'Rourke's views on his website state, "while it might not be the easy or politically safe thing to say, I don’t believe any civilian should own an AR-15 or AK-47. When a gunman drove to a Walmart in my hometown of El Paso and managed to kill nearly two dozen of my neighbors with an AK-47 in under three minutes, it made it all too clear to me that it is far too easy for Texans to get their hands on weapons of war that are designed specifically to kill people in masses in as little time as possible.

Preventing tragedies like these will require making progress on commonsense solutions that most Texans agree on. For instance:

Closing the private sale background check loophole may have prevented the 2019 Midland-Odessa shooting;

An effective red flag law system may have prevented the 2019 El Paso shooting;

Effective safe storage and child access prevention laws may have prevented the 2018 Santa Fe shooting;

And stronger domestic violence reporting laws may have prevented the 2017 Sutherland Springs shooting.

As Texans, we can move forward on these reforms. We can protect the Second Amendment while also protecting our friends, family members, and neighbors from gun violence. Our lives depend on it".

What do you think, Texas?

Will these steps be effective in preventing gun violence?

Is there a future for Texas where we can make it more difficult for those who should not have firearms to obtain them, and still protect the constitutional rights granted by the Second Amendment?

Let us hear your comments, and feedback below.