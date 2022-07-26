Dallas, TX

O'Rourke says, "We can protect the Second Amendment while protecting Texans from gun violence".

Euri Giles | Clareifi

This week's most notable shooting incident thus far in Texas was on Monday when a woman with a long history of having, "previously faced charges including arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting — all filed in cities across North Texas over the past several years", was shot by police after she pulled out a gun at the Dallas Love Field airport, aimed it toward the ceiling and fired several times, Dallas police said. No one else was injured.

Unfortunately, Texans and much of the U.S. are used to these types of headlines. We have become all too familiar with the too often deadly combination of guns and mental illness.

While it is true that most people who suffer from mental illness are not violent, it is also true that those who are mentally ill and have access to firearms are much more likely to hurt themselves or others. In addition, people with a history of violence are more likely to re-offend if they have easy access to firearms.

How do Texas, and other states, protect all of its citizens without encroaching on the constitutional right to bear arms?

It's a difficult question with no easy answer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfTVr_0gsidxfJ00
Photo From Wikimedia Commons / Matt Johnson

O'Rourke says, "We can protect the Second Amendment while protecting Texans from gun violence."

Citing the fact that, "Over 4,000 Texans are killed by gun violence every year. Women in Texas are 24 percent more likely to be murdered with a gun than women in other states. And four of the worst mass shootings in American history have taken place right here in Texas in just the past decade", O'Rourke believes that, "common-sense gun safety is the answer".

Democrats and Republicans agree. Now we just need a governor who does too. — Beto O'Rourke.

O'Rourke has outlined a few steps to get us there:

The first step is to have an honest conversation about what type of gun reform is necessary and possible. We need to find common ground and work together to make our communities safer.

Second, we need to close the loopholes in our current laws that allow people with a history of violence or mental illness to obtain firearms.

We can do this by requiring background checks for all gun sales, including private sales and at gun shows. We can also institute a waiting period for all gun purchases, so that people have time to cool off if they are in the midst of a mental health crisis. Finally, we need to make sure that guns are properly stored and secured, so that children and other vulnerable people cannot access them.

O'Rourke has vowed to repeal what he calls, "Abbott's dangerous permitless carry law that makes it easy for criminals to carry a loaded gun in public without any background check, training, or permit".

Of the many issues that O'Rourke has outlined on his official website, the issue of gun safety is one of the most heavily debated among political leaders. O'Rourke's views on his website state, "while it might not be the easy or politically safe thing to say, I don’t believe any civilian should own an AR-15 or AK-47. When a gunman drove to a Walmart in my hometown of El Paso and managed to kill nearly two dozen of my neighbors with an AK-47 in under three minutes, it made it all too clear to me that it is far too easy for Texans to get their hands on weapons of war that are designed specifically to kill people in masses in as little time as possible.

Preventing tragedies like these will require making progress on commonsense solutions that most Texans agree on. For instance:

Closing the private sale background check loophole may have prevented the 2019 Midland-Odessa shooting;

An effective red flag law system may have prevented the 2019 El Paso shooting;

Effective safe storage and child access prevention laws may have prevented the 2018 Santa Fe shooting;

And stronger domestic violence reporting laws may have prevented the 2017 Sutherland Springs shooting.

As Texans, we can move forward on these reforms. We can protect the Second Amendment while also protecting our friends, family members, and neighbors from gun violence. Our lives depend on it".

What do you think, Texas?

Will these steps be effective in preventing gun violence?

Is there a future for Texas where we can make it more difficult for those who should not have firearms to obtain them, and still protect the constitutional rights granted by the Second Amendment?

Let us hear your comments, and feedback below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Beto O Rourke# Beto# Texas# Gun safety# Texas gun laws

Comments / 215

Published by

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content, politics, and news near you in Texas.

El Paso, TX
3506 followers

More from Euri Giles | Clareifi

El Paso, TX

15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.

Hey, El Paso! Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about going to the movies? The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns for its 15th year, running from July 28 to August 7.

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Abbott's plan to solve the semiconductor shortage while putting more Texans to work.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is, "calling on Congress to unlock even greater economic potential for Texas & the U.S. by passing the CHIPS Act of 2022". Abbott went on to say, "Texas is a national leader in the semiconductor industry, w/ over 30K Texans working in this field & major projects investing up to $47B in Texas last year".

Read full story
38 comments
El Paso, TX

Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.

Efforts to protect Castner Range in El Paso, TX have been going on for many years. The push to designate the area as a National Monument is gaining attention thanks to efforts of conservation groups like castnerrange.org and political leaders like El Paso Representative and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, arrested for civil disobedience at abortion rights protest.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, among other members of Congress were arrested, at an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar from El Paso, TX was arrested in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday for what a statement released via her Twitter account said was, "proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom".

Read full story
40 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".

Read full story
218 comments
El Paso, TX

Beto's grassroots campaign continues - "A Drive for Texas" kicks off from El Paso, TX

Beto's – "Drive for Texas" coming to a Texas city near you. Native El Pasoan, and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, is continuing his grassroots campaign style of getting out in front of the communities he's asking to be elected to serve. This Tuesday night in El Paso, O'Rourke will kick off his, "A Drive For Texas" campaign tour which will span, 49 days, with over 70 events held in Texas counties and communities across the state.

Read full story
113 comments
El Paso, TX

Get ready for the weekend, El Paso. Fun events happening in and around town.

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to do in El Paso that will make your weekend enjoyable!. An all female mariachi band playing at the Ysleta Mission Festival in El Paso, Texas.Photo by Bill Chizek / shutterstock.com.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott says, "Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party", after Jill Biden's "breakfast taco" remarks.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott latched onto First Lady Jill Biden's comments about the Latino community being "as unique as the breakfast tacos" at a speech in San Antonio, claiming, "This is why Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party".

Read full story
970 comments
Texas State

Majority of Texas voters favor stricter gun control measures in new poll.

A new poll released Wednesday by the Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin shows that a majority of Texas voters favor stricter gun control measures. This is in line with national trends, as support for gun control has been increasing in recent years. The poll also found that a majority of Texans support policies such as "red flag" laws and a ban on some semi-automatic rifles that have failed to gain traction with Republican state leaders.

Read full story
335 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke vows to fight for abortion rights in Texas after Roe v. Wade overturned.

In a response to the US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says: "I will always fight for a woman's freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future."

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

Opinion: If the Texas Legislature acts on putting an independence referendum on the ballot, it wouldn't be legally valid

The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.

Read full story
365 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke gains ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott in new poll.

A new poll shows that Beto O'Rourke is gaining ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, surveyed 1,078 Texas voters and found that 48% of them supported Abbott while 43% backed O'Rourke. This is great news for the Texas Democrat, who came close to unseating Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 election. With just a little over four months to go before the November gubernatorial race, it will be interesting to see how these numbers change.

Read full story
607 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott celebrates record number of Fortune 500 companies, while Beto O'Rourke calls out "the Abbott tax".

In a recent statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the fact that Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other state in the US. This is a major accomplishment that speaks to the business-friendly environment that Abbott has fostered in Texas. However, his opponent Beto O'Rourke has accused Abbott of creating a "tax" that has led to Texans paying more for energy. O'Rourke says that Texans will be paying more for energy for decades to come because of the policies put in place by Abbott.

Read full story
208 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke vows: "When I'm governor, we’re repealing Abbott's dangerous permitless carry law".

Since announcing his candidacy for governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke has made it clear that he is opposed to the permitless carry law passed by Governor Greg Abbott. "When I'm governor, we're repealing Abbott's dangerous permitless carry law," O'Rourke said at a campaign event in Houston last week. "Texans deserve better than to have their safety put at risk by politicians who are more interested in pandering to the gun lobby than protecting our families."

Read full story
1297 comments
Texas State

Indictments and dynasties: Texas race for Attorney General is underway

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Texas voters will make their final decisions on Democratic and Republican nominees in numerous runoff races across the state. The winners will join the victors from the March 1 primary as their party’s nominee and head to the Nov. 8 general elections.

Read full story
18 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott’s plan to keep property taxes from breaking the bank in Texas.

A hot button topic this political cycle in Texas is property taxes. As Texas continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, property taxes are becoming more and more expensive for the everyday Texas homeowner. The Texas Legislature has been working on a solution to this problem and in May 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that will limit how much cities and counties can increase property taxes without voter approval.

Read full story
77 comments
Texas State

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.

Read full story
940 comments
Texas State

Texas Democrats rally to protect abortion rights as US Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade

In Texas, and across the United States, democrats are rallying to protect abortion rights as the US Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade. Pro-choice activists rally to stop states’ abortion bans in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on May 21, 2019Photo by Rena Schild / shutterstock.com.

Read full story
74 comments
Texas State

The T-MEC corridor will not be going through Texas: Governor Abbott's political stunts costing Texans billions

Houston, we have a problem. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's latest political stunts are going to cost the state billions in lost revenue. The planned rail and ports expansion – known as the T-MEC Corridor – will not be going through Texas, but instead will be routed through New Mexico on its way to Canada. Mexican officials say they will not "be hostages to someone who wants to use trade as a political tool." This is in response to Abbott's increased scrutiny of border checks at U.S. ports of entry along the Texas – Mexico border.

Read full story
221 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy