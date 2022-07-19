El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, arrested for civil disobedience at abortion rights protest.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, among other members of Congress were arrested, at an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy @RepEscobar / twitter.com

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar from El Paso, TX was arrested in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday for what a statement released via her Twitter account said was, "proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom".

The Congresswoman was arrested along with dozens of other pro-choice demonstrators and at least 16 other members of Congress as part of a demonstration outside the Supreme Court, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

U.S. Capitol Police said they made a total of 35 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which included 17 members of Congress. Protesters had perched themselves on First Street NE near the Capitol building, blocking the street. Capitol Police said they issued their standard three warnings before beginning the arrests.

The demonstration was in protest of the US Supreme Courts' recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 ruling that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. Roe v. Wade was a 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide. However, with the court's recent ruling, that is no longer the case. Abortion will now be illegal in some states, and it's unclear what will happen in others.

This ruling has major implications for Texas, which is one of the states where abortion will now be illegal, and Representative Escobars home state where she represents District 16 in El Paso.

In a statement released on social media shortly after her arrest was announced, Escobar stated: "Protesting injustice in our country is as old as our democracy itself; it is a cornerstone of our history, a principle of our nation, and a faithful mechanism for the will of the people to be heard. That is why, in the face of unprecedented attacks on abortion access and reproductive justice, like the Draconian laws and anti-woman agenda we are seeing from the Texas state legislature, Governor Abbott, and the Supreme Court, I joined several of my colleagues in front of the highest court in the land to make good trouble.

My arrest today for civil disobedience was a small act in the centuries-long battle to ensure every woman has the freedom to make personal decision with those they love and trust without politicians trying to control them. We stand on the shoulders of giants whose struggle against injustices everywhere lights the way forward: the fight didn't start here, and it's far from over".

Escobar was arrested along with other members of congress including, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Alma Adams.