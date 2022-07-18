Beto's grassroots campaign continues - "A Drive for Texas" kicks off from El Paso, TX

Beto's – "Drive for Texas" coming to a Texas city near you.

Native El Pasoan, and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, is continuing his grassroots campaign style of getting out in front of the communities he's asking to be elected to serve. This Tuesday night in El Paso, O'Rourke will kick off his, "A Drive For Texas" campaign tour which will span, 49 days, with over 70 events held in Texas counties and communities across the state.

Photo by Maverick Pictures / shutterstock.com

O'Rourke shared on Twitter Monday, "Looking forward to kicking off our 49-day Drive for Texas tomorrow night with a 6:00 rally in El Paso! Hope you'll join us at an event near you. Details at http://BetoForTexas.com/Drive".

The "A Drive For Texas" campaign tour will focus on engaging with Texans in their communities, whether that be through a town hall meeting, a roundtable discussion, or simply going door to door. This is in stark contrast to incumbent Governor Greg Abbott's method of campaigning, which has been has been focused on high-dollar fundraising events. O'Rourke has been a vocal critic of Abbott's time in office, and has made it a point to campaign in all 254 counties of Texas.

The "A Drive For Texas" campaign tour will take Beto O'Rourke all over the state of Texas, from big cities like Houston and Dallas, to rural communities like Muleshoe and Alpine. Throughout the tour, O'Rourke can be expected to be joined by a rotating cast of special guests, including former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and musician Willie Nelson, as he's leveraged these types of high-profile supporters in past events.

The "A Drive For Texas" campaign tour will kick off on Tuesday, July 19th in El Paso, TX at – Lowbrow Palace, 1006 Texas Ave. El Paso, TX 7990.

According to O'Rourke's campaign website, "Beto’s 49-day Drive for Texas will focus on uniting people around the popular things that Democrats, Republicans, and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care, so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs, so families can afford to live in this state".

Organizers for O'Rourke's event state that the Drive for Texas campaign is meant to, "overcome the divisions and move beyond Abbott’s extremism — from his total ban on abortion with no exception for rape or incest, to defunding public schools, driving up inflation and blocking commonsense measures to keep kids and communities safe".

Beto's bid to become Texas 49th Governor will cover more than 5,600 miles, and will take him, "back to every part of the state this summer as he continues his grassroots campaign to defeat Greg Abbott and deliver for the people of Texas".

Tuesdays kick off in El Paso is said to be, “a family-friendly event featuring live music from Mariachi Paso Del Norte and Sultanes Del Yonke.

For a full list of the Texas communities scheduled to be part of Beto's – Drive for Texas, visit - betoorourke.com

