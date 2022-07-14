Get ready for the weekend, El Paso. Fun events happening in and around town.

(El Paso, TX.)

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to do in El Paso that will make your weekend enjoyable!

An all female mariachi band playing at the Ysleta Mission Festival in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Bill Chizek / shutterstock.com

Weekends are made for fun and there are plenty of great events happening around town this weekend. Here are just a few of the things that you can enjoy:

Alfresco! Fridays:

Friday, July, 15.

1 Civic Center Plaza, El Paso, TX 79901

Feel like enjoying some live music? Catch a live performance by: Sangre Gitana

Alfresco Fridays is a "free event hosted by El Paso Live, in partnership with ProAction Emergency Services Institute, Barrett Airworks Service Company & Glazer’s, in Downtown El Paso! This event features local bands each week on their Alfresco! stage. Food and drinks are available on site for purchase. Foldable chairs are allowed. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

Doors open at 5:00 PM with Performance beginning at: 6:00 PM

This event is free to the public. No age limits".

Viva El Paso!

Viva El Paso performances began this month on July 1st and run every Friday and Saturday until August 6th, at McKelligon Canyon.

McKelligon Canyon Rd, El Paso, TX 79930

July 15th & 16th – Viva El Paso – "Through the years VIVA! EL PASO has not only entertained and captivated audiences from El Paso and the surrounding region, but has thrilled visitors and newcomers to our area as well. Many of El Paso’s finest performing artists have spent summers as ensemble members, directors, designers, choreographers, and technical crew. As Hector Serrano stated in a 1980 magazine article titled, “Promoting the Arts,” “VIVA! EL PASO continues to grow and change each year. The secret to the success of VIVA! EL PASO is that it offers entertainment for the whole family.”

The Mission Trail Art Market.

Get out and explore the San Elizario Historic District while visiting – The Mission Trail Art Market.

July 17, 2022 from, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

1501 Main Street, San Elizario, Texas 79849

According to visitelpaso.com , "The Mission Trail Art Market is in its 14th Season. Discover the Mission Trail Art Market, The Mission Valley’s premier art and craft sale. Professional artisans from across the region present a remarkable selection of quality art and craft. Choose from delicate pottery, vibrant jewelry, timeless home accents, and seasonal decorations. Painting, sculpture and photography for the connoisseur. Sweet and savory treats for the gourmet.

Enjoy the food concessions and entertainment. The event is pet-friendly. In all the Art Galleries in the Historic San Elizario Art District. Plenty of parking. Live entertainment at the Main Stage and more. Two Old West Reenactment Shows of the ‘Billy the Kid Breakout’ at 1 & 3pm. Special Cultural Presentations at 4pm. Galleries remain open until 5pm. Admission is free".

If you're looking for fun things to do in El Paso, TX on the weekend, there are plenty of options! For starters, you can check out one of the many museums or art galleries in the city. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, you can go hiking or biking in one of the many beautiful parks in the area. If you're looking for something a little more low-key, you can always visit one of the many restaurants or cafes in El Paso.

And don't forget, there's always great shopping, dining, and nightlife to be had throughout the Sun City. So, whatever you're in the mood for, El Paso has something for you this weekend.

What will you be doing this weekend, El Paso?

Let us hear about your favorite weekend activities in the comments below.