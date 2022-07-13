Abbott says, "Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party", after Jill Biden's "breakfast taco" remarks.

Euri Giles | Clareifi

Texas Governor Greg Abbott latched onto First Lady Jill Biden's comments about the Latino community being "as unique as the breakfast tacos" at a speech in San Antonio, claiming, "This is why Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party".

The First Lady's comments were given at a speech for a Latino nonprofit group, UnidosUS, on Monday. Biden's exact comment stated was that UnidosUS founder Raul Yzaguirre, "helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community—as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio—is your strength".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJGtv_0gdfc4fm00
Photo by Mark Reinstein / shutterstock.com

Biden's press secretary, Michael LaRosa later issued an apology on Tuesday, stating, "The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community", but the damage was done as far as the GOP was concerned.

In addition to Texas Governor Greg Abbott raising an eyebrow at, "Breakfast tacos? Abbott's sentiment was echoed by several Congressional candidates who are working to flip Democratic seats in November's upcoming elections.

Are Texas Hispanics really turning away from the Democratic Party?

Hispanics have been a key voting bloc for the Democratic Party in recent elections, and Hispanics are the largest growing demographic group in Texas. While it is true that Hispanics voted for Donald Trump in higher numbers than previous Republican candidates, exit polls showed that Hispanics preferred Biden to Trump by a margin of nearly two to one.

It is still too early to say how Hispanics will vote in the 2022 midterm elections, but if the past is any indication, they will continue to be a key voting bloc for the Democratic Party.

Shrinking margins, they say, reflect an exodus of Latinos out of the Democratic Party and over to the Republican ranks.

A recent article published in The Nation states that the challenge for Democrats is to find, "how to generate greater enthusiasm among Latino infrequent voters. The answer is the opposite of current conventional wisdom: The Democrats’ enthusiasm gap stems from being too timid and moderate, not from being too left and radical."

The article goes on to state, "Two overarching realities predispose people of color, including Latinos, to progressive politics—that is, far-reaching political and economic change. The first reality is economics, in general, and the racial wealth gap, in particular. The average Latino family in America has just $36,000 in assets, while the average white family’s net worth is $188,000. The Latino poverty rate of 15.7 percent is twice as high as that of whites (7.3 percent). It only makes logical sense that prioritizing economic equality would be well-received in a community wrestling with major economic challenges".

Which party will be able to better address the needs of the Latino community in Texas? Only time will tell. But Jill Biden's "breakfast taco" comment may have just given the GOP more fodder for the pander machine.

What do you think, Texas?

Will Hispanics continue to support the Democratic Party, or will they start to break away?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content, politics, and news near you in Texas.

El Paso, TX
