Beto O'Rourke vows to fight for abortion rights in Texas after Roe v. Wade overturned.

In a response to the US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says: "I will always fight for a woman's freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future."

O'Rourke's comments came after news that the US Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday, voting to overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 ruling that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.

Washington, DC – May 15, 2022: Abortion Rights activists during the Women’s March pass the Supreme Court Photo by Phil Pasquini / shutterstock.com

This most recent case, which was heard by the Court in December 2021, centered on a Mississippi law banning abortion if the “probable gestational age of the unborn human” exceeds 15 weeks. This ruling comes after a draft decision document that signaled this outcome leaked on May 2.

O'Rourke, who is running against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election, has been a strong advocate for abortion rights throughout his campaign. In May, he even held an abortion rights rally in Houston to discuss the issue with Texans.

Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, O'Rourke says he will continue to fight for abortion rights in Texas. "We will not give up," he said. "We will not go back."

We will overcome this decision in Texas by winning political power.

Abortion has been a hot-button issue in the US for years, and it seems like every time there's a major political event, the abortion debate is reignited. The most recent example of this is todays decision by the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Roe v. Wade was a 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide. However, with the court's recent ruling, that is no longer the case. Abortion will now be illegal in some states, and it's unclear what will happen in others.

This ruling has major implications for Texas, which is one of the states where abortion will now be illegal. That's why Beto O'Rourke's stance on abortion rights is so important.

O'Rourke release a video explaining his position on the issue shortly after the ruling was announced Friday.

