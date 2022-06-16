Beto O'Rourke gains ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott in new poll.

Euri Giles | Clareifi

A new poll shows that Beto O'Rourke is gaining ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yL7JC_0gCGd3ks00
Photo by michelmond / shutterstock.com

The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, surveyed 1,078 Texas voters and found that 48% of them supported Abbott while 43% backed O'Rourke. This is great news for the Texas Democrat, who came close to unseating Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 election. With just a little over four months to go before the November gubernatorial race, it will be interesting to see how these numbers change.

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy was quoted as stating, "The race tightens… Abbott, considered strong on leadership, slips. O'Rourke, considered long on empathy, rides the momentum of support from women and young Texans in the horse race to Austin."

O'Rourke was quick to celebrate news of the much-needed gains, and took to social media to direct support to his campaign website to rally additional donations to, "help us keep up the momentum, finish closing the gap, and win."

The poll outlined stark contrasts on the main issues facing the two candidates, according to Texas voters.

Voters were asked who would do a better job handling six issues:

  • the situation at the Mexican border: 53 percent say Abbott, while 38 percent say O'Rourke;
  • the economy: 52 percent say Abbott, while 38 percent say O'Rourke;
  • the response to the coronavirus: 51 percent say Abbott, while 40 percent say O'Rourke;
  • election laws: 49 percent say Abbott, while 42 percent say O'Rourke;
  • gun policy: 47 percent say Abbott, while 43 percent say O'Rourke;
  • abortion: 44 percent say O'Rourke, while 42 percent say Abbott.

Of the issues listed above, gun policy in particular has seen a shift in support from the last Quinnipiac poll that was release a year ago, in June 2021.

According to the poll released on Wednesday – "Fifty-one percent of voters think that stricter gun laws would help to decrease the number of mass shootings, while 47 percent think they would not. This is a change from a Quinnipiac poll in June 2021, when only 42 percent of voters said that stricter gun laws would help to decrease the number of mass shootings and 56 percent said they would not.

  • Voters support 58 – 38 percent stricter gun laws in the United States.
  • Voters support 93 – 6 percent requiring background checks for all gun buyers.
  • Voters support 73 – 25 percent raising the minimum legal age to buy any gun to 21 years old nationwide.

Voters are split on a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons. Forty-seven percent support a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons, while 49 percent oppose it."

O'Rourke faces an uphill battle against the incumbent Governor, but this new poll shows that he is making progress. With a few months to go until Election Day, there is still plenty of time for O'Rourke to make up ground.

This race is sure to be one of the most closely watched in the country, and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds. Beto O'Rourke has shown that he is a formidable opponent, and this race is far from over.

What do you think, Texas?

Will Texas Governor Greg Abbott be able to keep a comfortable lead in the polls?

Let us hear your comments, and feedback below.

# Texas Governor# Beto O Rourke# Greg Abbott# Texas# Quinnipiac University Poll

Comments / 598

