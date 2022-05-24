Indictments and dynasties: Texas race for Attorney General is underway

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Texas voters will make their final decisions on Democratic and Republican nominees in numerous runoff races across the state.

Photo by Eugene Ga / Shutterstock.com

The winners will join the victors from the March 1 primary as their party’s nominee and head to the Nov. 8 general elections.

A key race to watch for Republicans is between incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton and Land Commissioner George P. Bush. The winner of Tuesdays runoff's will face the winner of the Democratic nomination contest between, Rochelle Garza & Joe Jaworski.

Paxton is considered the most vulnerable of the Republican incumbents because of his ongoing criminal indictment and an FBI probe spurred by whistleblower complaints from several ex-staffers.

The indictment, handed down in 2015, accuses Paxton of securities fraud. He has pleaded not guilty.

The indictment says that in July 2011, Paxton persuaded two investors to buy more than $100,000 worth of Servergy Inc. stock without telling them he was being paid by the company.

Servergy has since been accused of defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. Paxton faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge. A trial date has not been set.

The indictment has hung over Paxton's head for years, and he has been dogged by questions about whether he will have to step down if convicted.

In April 2016, the Texas Ethics Commission fined Paxton $1,000 for failing to disclose the indictment when he ran for re-election in 2014.

The indictment and the FBI probe are expected to be major issues in Paxton's re-election campaign. Paxton has denied any wrongdoing and has said he will not step down if convicted.

"I think the indictment is politically motivated," Paxton said in 2016. "I think it's a travesty of justice."

Texas Republican voters in the post Trump era seem to be more forgiving of indictment than in the past. Even though many Republicans in Texas are not convinced that indictment is a serious issue, it is something that could come back to bite them in the future. If more indictment cases arise, it could create a rift within the party.

The Bush Dynasty.

Is the Bush name a blessing or a curse in Texas politics? It's hard to say, but what is certain is that the Bush family has been a staple in Texas politics for generations.

George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner, is the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush.

A Bush victory would continue a family dynasty in Texas politics and could position the young land commissioner as a future statewide candidate.

The Bush name certainly has its advantages in Texas politics. The family is well-known and respected throughout the state, and they have a large network of supporters. However, some voters may be turned off by the idea of another Bush in office.

George P. Bush is the current Texas Land Commissioner. He was born in Texas and raised in Florida, attending Rice University and then Harvard Law School. After working as an attorney for a few years, he ran for Texas Land Commissioner in 2014 and was elected. He has been active in Texas politics for many years.

A strong supporter of Texas values and conservative causes. He is a rising star in the Texas Republican Party, and many believe he has a bright future in politics. Texas is a big state, and the Bush name is well-known and respected. If George P. Bush can continue the family tradition of Texas politics, he will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

What do you think, Texas?

Who will be elected, Texas Attorney General?

Let us hear your feedback and comments below.