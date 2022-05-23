Governor Abbott’s plan to keep property taxes from breaking the bank in Texas.

A hot button topic this political cycle in Texas is property taxes.

Photo by BERMIX STUDIO / shutterstock.com

As Texas continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, property taxes are becoming more and more expensive for the everyday Texas homeowner. The Texas Legislature has been working on a solution to this problem and in May 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that will limit how much cities and counties can increase property taxes without voter approval.

This law went into effect January 1, 2020, and continues to impact property taxes in 2022. Despite this, there are still some unlikely counties that have a higher property tax rate than what you would think.

What Texas counties have the highest property tax rates in the state?

The answer may surprise you!

— Fort Bend - 2.23%

— Webb - 2.22%

— El Paso - 2.22%

— Tarrant - 2.16%

— Harris 2.09%

The three key reasons for Texas’ high property taxes according to taxease.com are:

The state has no personal income tax.

Local taxing authorities set their own property tax rates.

Appraisal values on real estate continually go up.

"Because there is no income tax, every county relies heavily on property taxes to fund essential public services, such as schools and police and fire departments. Texans definitely enjoy the lack of income tax, but why are Texas property taxes so high? That money has to come from somewhere. And, since different localities have different needs (and can make their own decisions on how to appraise real estate and other taxed property), rates vary wildly even across the state itself."

So, what does this all mean for Texas homeowners?

Well, if you’re thinking of buying a home in Texas, be prepared to pay high property taxes. However, if you already own a home in Texas, there is some relief on the horizon. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proposed a plan that would cut property taxes by 20% over the next two years. The plan would raise the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $45,000 and cap the growth of appraised values at 3%. If the Legislature approves the plan, Texas homeowners would see their first significant property tax break in nearly 20 years. So, while Texas property taxes are high, there is some relief in sight.

Governor Abbott has shared as much in a recent Twitter post, stating, "Texas is Awash in Cash—Let’s Give Taxpayers Some Relief. That's the plan. Use the billions in our savings account to cut property taxes in Texas".

Texas is a cash rich state with a budget surplus in 2022. This is largely due to the fact that Texas has no state income tax, and therefore relies heavily on sales and property taxes to generate revenue. Additionally, Texas has a strong economy, with many businesses and industries headquartered there. As a result, the state can bring in a large amount of tax revenue.

All of this cash has allowed Texas Governor Greg Abbott to build up a cash reserve of $12 billion dollars, which is more than any other US state. This cash reserve can be used to fund emergency expenses or projects, and provides Texas with a financial cushion in case of an economic downturn.

Overall, the combination of no state income tax, a strong economy, and responsible financial management has resulted in Texas having a large amount of cash on hand. This cash reserve gives the state a lot of financial flexibility and security.

What do you think, Texas?

Should Texas cash surplus be used to provide property tax relief?

Let us hear your feedback and comments below.