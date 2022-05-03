Texas Democrats rally to protect abortion rights as US Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade

In Texas, and across the United States, democrats are rallying to protect abortion rights as the US Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-choice activists rally to stop states’ abortion bans in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on May 21, 2019 Photo by Rena Schild / shutterstock.com

Planned Parenthood Texas Votes released a statement saying, "We have been preparing for this. We're ready for this fight. Abortion is still legal, and we will continue to fight across the country — this will not stop us."

According to their website – Planned Parenthood Texas Votes is "the nonpartisan policy, advocacy and political arm of the three Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas.

We work to ensure that Planned Parenthood patients in Texas can access quality, affordable reproductive health care and education they need, free from political attacks, legislative barriers and with the support of state and local governments".

Other Texas democrats are gearing up for the next election cycle, with the goal of replacing anti-choice republicans in office.

On Tuesday, news outlet Politico leaked an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, effectively outlining the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Texas Democratic candidate for Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter to announce a "mobilization" to fight for abortion rights this coming Saturday in Houston, TX.

"Calling all Texans: Join us in Houston on Saturday as we fight for abortion rights. We need everyone there. Details: https://mobilize.us/betofortexas/event/458362/"

According to the event website, the "Texas Rally for Abortion Rights" will be held in Houston this weekend "as we urgently organize for abortion rights in Texas. If the Supreme Court says that it’s up to states to decide this critically important issue, then we must elect state leaders who will protect every woman’s right to a safe, legal abortion. We have to win these races — there is no other option."

Less than 24 hours after news of the draft opinion was leaked, Democratic constituents began receiving email call to actions from the offices of high ranking democratic officials, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. An email received on behalf of speaker Pelosi stated that, "The Supreme Court is on the precipice of ripping reproductive rights from every single woman in this country".

The email went on to state that, "The only – Only - way to get justice is to win this election, protect the Democratic House and Senate, and replace every last ant-choice Republican who made this happen".

Speaker Pelosi's office also issued an official statement on Twitter stating, "The Republican assault on Roe v. Wade is a manifestation of their decades-long disrespect of women. Democrats respect women & their freedom. The House has passed the codification of Roe v. Wade & Democrats will never relent until reproductive rights are enshrined into law".

According to the Associated Press, "The draft opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. While confirming its authenticity, Chief Justice John Roberts said the leaked draft doesn't represent the court's final decision."

As we await the Supreme Court's final decision on this critical issue, it's a critical moment for women's rights in Texas and across the country. Texas Democrats aren't going to let this happen without a fight – They're urging supporters to contact their state representative and senator today and tell them to protect abortion access in Texas.

What do you think, Texas?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.