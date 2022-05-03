Texas Democrats rally to protect abortion rights as US Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade

Euri Giles | Clareifi

In Texas, and across the United States, democrats are rallying to protect abortion rights as the US Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Undbr_0fRw4U5600
Pro-choice activists rally to stop states’ abortion bans in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on May 21, 2019Photo by Rena Schild / shutterstock.com

Planned Parenthood Texas Votes released a statement saying, "We have been preparing for this. We're ready for this fight. Abortion is still legal, and we will continue to fight across the country — this will not stop us."

According to their website – Planned Parenthood Texas Votes is "the nonpartisan policy, advocacy and political arm of the three Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas.

We work to ensure that Planned Parenthood patients in Texas can access quality, affordable reproductive health care and education they need, free from political attacks, legislative barriers and with the support of state and local governments".

Other Texas democrats are gearing up for the next election cycle, with the goal of replacing anti-choice republicans in office.

On Tuesday, news outlet Politico leaked an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, effectively outlining the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Texas Democratic candidate for Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter to announce a "mobilization" to fight for abortion rights this coming Saturday in Houston, TX.

"Calling all Texans: Join us in Houston on Saturday as we fight for abortion rights. We need everyone there. Details: https://mobilize.us/betofortexas/event/458362/"

According to the event website, the "Texas Rally for Abortion Rights" will be held in Houston this weekend "as we urgently organize for abortion rights in Texas. If the Supreme Court says that it’s up to states to decide this critically important issue, then we must elect state leaders who will protect every woman’s right to a safe, legal abortion. We have to win these races — there is no other option."

Less than 24 hours after news of the draft opinion was leaked, Democratic constituents began receiving email call to actions from the offices of high ranking democratic officials, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. An email received on behalf of speaker Pelosi stated that, "The Supreme Court is on the precipice of ripping reproductive rights from every single woman in this country".

The email went on to state that, "The only – Only - way to get justice is to win this election, protect the Democratic House and Senate, and replace every last ant-choice Republican who made this happen".

Speaker Pelosi's office also issued an official statement on Twitter stating, "The Republican assault on Roe v. Wade is a manifestation of their decades-long disrespect of women. Democrats respect women & their freedom. The House has passed the codification of Roe v. Wade & Democrats will never relent until reproductive rights are enshrined into law".

According to the Associated Press, "The draft opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. While confirming its authenticity, Chief Justice John Roberts said the leaked draft doesn't represent the court's final decision."

As we await the Supreme Court's final decision on this critical issue, it's a critical moment for women's rights in Texas and across the country. Texas Democrats aren't going to let this happen without a fight – They're urging supporters to contact their state representative and senator today and tell them to protect abortion access in Texas.

What do you think, Texas?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# US Supreme Court# Roe v Wade# Abortion# Texas# confirmed leak

Comments / 74

Published by

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content, politics, and news near you in Texas.

El Paso, TX
1991 followers

More from Euri Giles | Clareifi

The T-MEC corridor will not be going through Texas: Governor Abbott's political stunts costing Texans billions

Houston, we have a problem. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's latest political stunts are going to cost the state billions in lost revenue. The planned rail and ports expansion – known as the T-MEC Corridor – will not be going through Texas, but instead will be routed through New Mexico on its way to Canada. Mexican officials say they will not "be hostages to someone who wants to use trade as a political tool." This is in response to Abbott's increased scrutiny of border checks at U.S. ports of entry along the Texas – Mexico border.

Read full story
217 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott urges Elon Musk to bring Twitter to Texas after $44 billion dollar purchase announced.

Twitter is one of the hottest social media platforms around, and Tesla and The Boring Company CEO Elon Musk just made it even hotter by purchasing it for $44 billion. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is now urging Musk to bring Twitter's headquarters to the Lone Star State.

Read full story
36 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott says, "It's time to actually solve the border crisis"

In a recent interview – Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke with Tucker Carlson about what he calls the ongoing border crisis in Texas. Illegal immigration in Texas has caused concern among Texas ranchers, and has become a GOP rally cry against President Joe Biden's administration policies regarding immigration. With the recent move by President Biden to stop enforcement of Title 42, Governor Abbott has stepped up media appearances to advocate closing the border to asylum seekers.

Read full story
130 comments
Texas State

First Texas bus loaded with illegal immigrants arrives in Washington, DC

A bus filled with illegal immigrants from the Texas border has pulled up to the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. This is an attempt by Governor Greg Abbott to bring attention to the crisis at the border. Abbott took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to call out President Joe Biden in part inviting him to, "come see the mess he's made at the border".

Read full story
427 comments
Texas State

Ted Cruz demands answers from the Biden administration on a range of topics.

Cruz took to Twitter on Monday, sharing a barrage of information demanding answers from the Biden administration, ranging from border policies to gun control, inflation, and gas prices.

Read full story
161 comments

Reconnect with your sisters or brothers on Siblings Day 2022

This Sunday, April 10, 2022, is Siblings Day. While growing up, our sisters, or brothers can be our best friends, and our worst enemies at the same time. I have memories of me and my sister playing all day during the summer, making up our own language and singing silly songs. We would walk home from school together, do our homework and watch tv. We were a team, but as can be the case in many families. Sometimes sibling relationships grow apart over time as people get older.

Read full story
12 comments

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the Supreme Court makes history

The full US Senate voted 53-47 in favor of confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the Supreme Court on Thursday. Jackson, who makes history as the first Black woman and the first public defender to serve on the highest US court, will replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he officially retires this summer at the end of the term, per The Associated Press.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke share their views on the second amendment.

Texans have a proud history of defending their rights and liberties, and the 2nd amendment is no exception. Second Amendment to the US Constitution text on parchment paperPhoto by zimmytws / shutterstock.com.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

Culture clash politics on full display in Texas, and on Beto's, 'Don't mess with Trans kids' shirt.

The gloves are off in the Texas gubernatorial race, with Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott set to rally their respective base until election day this November. Both candidates come from very different backgrounds, and this is on full display in their policies and campaign rhetoric.

Read full story
150 comments
El Paso, TX

Beto has a big bold vision for Texas

Beto O'Rourke is no stranger to politics, and in his hometown of El Paso, he's something of a celebrity. The 49-year-old former Texas congressman rose to national prominence in 2018 when he mounted an unsuccessful but surprisingly competitive challenge to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. That run was followed by a short-lived presidential bid in 2020.

Read full story
307 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott claims that Texas wages are rising faster than the United States

In a tweet sent on Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott claimed that wages in the state are rising faster than the national average. The governor also noted that more Texans have jobs today than ever before in the history of the state. While it's difficult to verify all of Abbott's claims, the source he chose to share as evidence of wage growth came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Read full story
153 comments
Texas State

Homeschooling in Texas: Why it's thriving and how to do it yourself

If you're a parent in Texas, there's a good chance you've considered homeschooling your children. In fact, according to the Texas Education Agency, the number of homeschooled students in Texas has increased by more than 30% over the past five years! So, why is homeschooling thriving in Texas? And how can you do it yourself? Keep reading to find out!

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Abbott shares video of suspected cartel member aiming weapon at Texas DPS helicopter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been a vocal opponent of President Biden's policies on immigration and border security. From proposing completion of the border wall between Texas and Mexico, to sending Texas National Guard troops to the Rio Grande Valley, Governor Abbott has emphasized that he does not support Biden's open border policies.

Read full story
268 comments
Texas State

The impact of bitcoin mining in Texas in 2022 and beyond

SXSW 2022 runs from March 11-20, and aside from the music, and food, one of the biggest conversation starters at the annual tech conference and festival are the latest developments in the world of crypto, blockchain, and DeFi. But, how did we get here, and will 2022, be the year that Bitcoin becomes a mainstream payment method used by businesses and consumers all over the world?

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Greg Abbott calls out Beto O'Rourke's voting history

With the Texas race for Governor being set earlier this month in the primary elections, incumbent Greg Abbott (R) is now ready to face Democratic challenger Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke in the November general election. This will be one of the most high-profile Texas races in years, and both candidates are already starting to ramp up their campaigns.

Read full story
305 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott to use unused border wall panels to secure the border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced his plans that Texas will use the unused border wall panels to secure its border. This comes in response to President Joe Biden's decision to halt the construction of former President Trump's border wall.

Read full story
173 comments
Texas State

From bustling cities, to smaller towns with a close-knit community feel, Texas has something for everyone.

Why Texas is a great place to live. There are many reasons why Texas is a great place to live. Texas is the second-largest state in the United States, and it has a lot to offer residents. From bustling cities like Houston and Dallas, to smaller towns with a close-knit community feel, Texas has something for everyone.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke says he'll fix the Texas power grid, and put people over profits.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is running on a platform of fixing the state's power grid, which he says has been prioritizing profits over people. In the winter of 2021, Texas was hit with a historic storm that left thousands of residents without power. Many were critical of then-Governor Greg Abbott's response to the crisis, accusing him of being too slow to act and putting corporate interests ahead of ordinary Texans.

Read full story
167 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott makes the case for Texas oil to lower rising gas prices

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter on Thursday evening to make the case for the current White House administration under President Joe Biden to open up oil pipelines here in the United States before considering buying oil from embargoed nations such as Iran.

Read full story
232 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy