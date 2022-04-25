Governor Abbott urges Elon Musk to bring Twitter to Texas after $44 billion dollar purchase announced.

Euri Giles | Clareifi

Twitter is one of the hottest social media platforms around, and Tesla and The Boring Company CEO Elon Musk just made it even hotter by purchasing it for $44 billion. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is now urging Musk to bring Twitter's headquarters to the Lone Star State.

Abbott tweeted to @elonmusk on Monday stating, "@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company".

"Elon Musk is a visionary entrepreneur who has changed the world with his innovative companies," Governor Abbott said in a statement. "I invite him to bring Twitter's headquarters to Texas as he continues his incredible work in our state."

Musk has already made a big impact in Texas with Tesla, which has its Gigafactory 1 near Austin, and The Boring Company, which is working on a high-speed tunnel system in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Twitter would be a major coup for Texas, and Governor Abbott is clearly hoping to make it happen.

Time will tell if Musk takes the Governor up on his offer, but Twitter would certainly be a welcome addition to Texas' booming tech scene.

Today's announcement has people tweeting about Twitter on Twitter today. Some are worried that Twitter will become a thing of the past, but many are excited about the possibilities of what Twitter could become under new ownership.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced that he has purchased Twitter. This news comes as a surprise to many, but it is not yet clear what his plans are for the social media platform.

Some users are concerned that Musk will make Twitter private, or that he will turn it into a platform for promoting his businesses. Others believe that Musk will make Twitter more open and accessible to everyone by making it decentralized or open source.

What would a decentralized Twitter look like?

Twitter is a platform with over 330 million monthly active users. It's a place where people go to share their thoughts and engage in conversations with others. Twitter has been a powerful tool for organizing and mobilizing people around the world. But it's also been criticized for censorship, bots, and harassment.

Web3 Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi recently sat down with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to talk about decentralization, web3, and how Twitter could be built on top of an open protocol.

Miyaguchi asked Dorsey what his vision for Twitter is, and he responded: "The goal would be to make Twitter completely decentralized… Twitter is structurally centralized in a way that is unhealthy."

Dorsey went on to say that Twitter is exploring ways to decentralize the platform, but it's a complex problem. He said that one way to decentralize Twitter would be to build it on top of an open protocol like web3.

Miyaguchi asked Dorsey if he thought Twitter could be built on top of web3, and he said: "Absolutely. I think that is the dream."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R1Qb_0fJtpqAn00
Photo by Souvik Banerjee on Unsplash

Twitter has been exploring blockchain technology for a while now. In March 2018, Twitter acquired startup BlueSky, which was working on decentralized social media. And in December 2018, Twitter announced its own crypto project, called Twitter Mint. It's not clear how far along Twitter is in its plans to decentralize the platform, but Dorsey's comments suggest that it's something they're serious about pursuing.

There are many challenges to decentralizing Twitter, but Dorsey seems confident that it can be done. It will be interesting to see how Twitter evolves in the coming years as it tries to navigate the complex landscape of social media.

Only time will tell what will happen to Twitter under Elon Musk's ownership, but one thing is for sure: Twitter just got a lot more interesting.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Twitter# Texas# Elon Musk# Greg Abbott# Decentralized

Comments / 35

Published by

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content, politics, and news near you in Texas.

El Paso, TX
1889 followers

More from Euri Giles | Clareifi

Texas State

Governor Abbott says, "It's time to actually solve the border crisis"

In a recent interview – Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke with Tucker Carlson about what he calls the ongoing border crisis in Texas. Illegal immigration in Texas has caused concern among Texas ranchers, and has become a GOP rally cry against President Joe Biden's administration policies regarding immigration. With the recent move by President Biden to stop enforcement of Title 42, Governor Abbott has stepped up media appearances to advocate closing the border to asylum seekers.

Read full story
129 comments
Texas State

First Texas bus loaded with illegal immigrants arrives in Washington, DC

A bus filled with illegal immigrants from the Texas border has pulled up to the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. This is an attempt by Governor Greg Abbott to bring attention to the crisis at the border. Abbott took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to call out President Joe Biden in part inviting him to, "come see the mess he's made at the border".

Read full story
427 comments
Texas State

Ted Cruz demands answers from the Biden administration on a range of topics.

Cruz took to Twitter on Monday, sharing a barrage of information demanding answers from the Biden administration, ranging from border policies to gun control, inflation, and gas prices.

Read full story
161 comments

Reconnect with your sisters or brothers on Siblings Day 2022

This Sunday, April 10, 2022, is Siblings Day. While growing up, our sisters, or brothers can be our best friends, and our worst enemies at the same time. I have memories of me and my sister playing all day during the summer, making up our own language and singing silly songs. We would walk home from school together, do our homework and watch tv. We were a team, but as can be the case in many families. Sometimes sibling relationships grow apart over time as people get older.

Read full story
12 comments

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the Supreme Court makes history

The full US Senate voted 53-47 in favor of confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the Supreme Court on Thursday. Jackson, who makes history as the first Black woman and the first public defender to serve on the highest US court, will replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he officially retires this summer at the end of the term, per The Associated Press.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke share their views on the second amendment.

Texans have a proud history of defending their rights and liberties, and the 2nd amendment is no exception. Second Amendment to the US Constitution text on parchment paperPhoto by zimmytws / shutterstock.com.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

Culture clash politics on full display in Texas, and on Beto's, 'Don't mess with Trans kids' shirt.

The gloves are off in the Texas gubernatorial race, with Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott set to rally their respective base until election day this November. Both candidates come from very different backgrounds, and this is on full display in their policies and campaign rhetoric.

Read full story
150 comments
El Paso, TX

Beto has a big bold vision for Texas

Beto O'Rourke is no stranger to politics, and in his hometown of El Paso, he's something of a celebrity. The 49-year-old former Texas congressman rose to national prominence in 2018 when he mounted an unsuccessful but surprisingly competitive challenge to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. That run was followed by a short-lived presidential bid in 2020.

Read full story
307 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott claims that Texas wages are rising faster than the United States

In a tweet sent on Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott claimed that wages in the state are rising faster than the national average. The governor also noted that more Texans have jobs today than ever before in the history of the state. While it's difficult to verify all of Abbott's claims, the source he chose to share as evidence of wage growth came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Read full story
153 comments
Texas State

Homeschooling in Texas: Why it's thriving and how to do it yourself

If you're a parent in Texas, there's a good chance you've considered homeschooling your children. In fact, according to the Texas Education Agency, the number of homeschooled students in Texas has increased by more than 30% over the past five years! So, why is homeschooling thriving in Texas? And how can you do it yourself? Keep reading to find out!

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Abbott shares video of suspected cartel member aiming weapon at Texas DPS helicopter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been a vocal opponent of President Biden's policies on immigration and border security. From proposing completion of the border wall between Texas and Mexico, to sending Texas National Guard troops to the Rio Grande Valley, Governor Abbott has emphasized that he does not support Biden's open border policies.

Read full story
268 comments
Texas State

The impact of bitcoin mining in Texas in 2022 and beyond

SXSW 2022 runs from March 11-20, and aside from the music, and food, one of the biggest conversation starters at the annual tech conference and festival are the latest developments in the world of crypto, blockchain, and DeFi. But, how did we get here, and will 2022, be the year that Bitcoin becomes a mainstream payment method used by businesses and consumers all over the world?

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Greg Abbott calls out Beto O'Rourke's voting history

With the Texas race for Governor being set earlier this month in the primary elections, incumbent Greg Abbott (R) is now ready to face Democratic challenger Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke in the November general election. This will be one of the most high-profile Texas races in years, and both candidates are already starting to ramp up their campaigns.

Read full story
305 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott to use unused border wall panels to secure the border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced his plans that Texas will use the unused border wall panels to secure its border. This comes in response to President Joe Biden's decision to halt the construction of former President Trump's border wall.

Read full story
173 comments
Texas State

From bustling cities, to smaller towns with a close-knit community feel, Texas has something for everyone.

Why Texas is a great place to live. There are many reasons why Texas is a great place to live. Texas is the second-largest state in the United States, and it has a lot to offer residents. From bustling cities like Houston and Dallas, to smaller towns with a close-knit community feel, Texas has something for everyone.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke says he'll fix the Texas power grid, and put people over profits.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is running on a platform of fixing the state's power grid, which he says has been prioritizing profits over people. In the winter of 2021, Texas was hit with a historic storm that left thousands of residents without power. Many were critical of then-Governor Greg Abbott's response to the crisis, accusing him of being too slow to act and putting corporate interests ahead of ordinary Texans.

Read full story
167 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott makes the case for Texas oil to lower rising gas prices

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter on Thursday evening to make the case for the current White House administration under President Joe Biden to open up oil pipelines here in the United States before considering buying oil from embargoed nations such as Iran.

Read full story
232 comments
Texas State

Matthew McConaughey says, “Just keep living”, in video, announcing he will not run for Texas Governor.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday evening, Oscar winning actor, and notable Texas resident, Matthew McConaughey announced that he will not be running for Texas Governor. Matthew McConaughey says, “Just keep living”, in video, announcing he will not run for Texas Governor.

Read full story
Texas State

Greg Abbott challenges Beto O’ Rourke to “Bring it” in Texas race for Governor.

It’s officially day two of Beto O’ Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign to unseat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott as the Governor of Texas in an election that is one year away. O’Rourke, a democrat, is making the run to try and “turn Texas blue” in 2022.

Read full story
132 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy