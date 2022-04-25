Governor Abbott urges Elon Musk to bring Twitter to Texas after $44 billion dollar purchase announced.

Twitter is one of the hottest social media platforms around, and Tesla and The Boring Company CEO Elon Musk just made it even hotter by purchasing it for $44 billion. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is now urging Musk to bring Twitter's headquarters to the Lone Star State.

Abbott tweeted to @elonmusk on Monday stating, "@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company".



"Elon Musk is a visionary entrepreneur who has changed the world with his innovative companies," Governor Abbott said in a statement. "I invite him to bring Twitter's headquarters to Texas as he continues his incredible work in our state."

Musk has already made a big impact in Texas with Tesla, which has its Gigafactory 1 near Austin, and The Boring Company, which is working on a high-speed tunnel system in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Twitter would be a major coup for Texas, and Governor Abbott is clearly hoping to make it happen.

Time will tell if Musk takes the Governor up on his offer, but Twitter would certainly be a welcome addition to Texas' booming tech scene.

Today's announcement has people tweeting about Twitter on Twitter today. Some are worried that Twitter will become a thing of the past, but many are excited about the possibilities of what Twitter could become under new ownership.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced that he has purchased Twitter. This news comes as a surprise to many, but it is not yet clear what his plans are for the social media platform.

Some users are concerned that Musk will make Twitter private, or that he will turn it into a platform for promoting his businesses. Others believe that Musk will make Twitter more open and accessible to everyone by making it decentralized or open source.

What would a decentralized Twitter look like?

Twitter is a platform with over 330 million monthly active users. It's a place where people go to share their thoughts and engage in conversations with others. Twitter has been a powerful tool for organizing and mobilizing people around the world. But it's also been criticized for censorship, bots, and harassment.

Web3 Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi recently sat down with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to talk about decentralization, web3, and how Twitter could be built on top of an open protocol.

Miyaguchi asked Dorsey what his vision for Twitter is, and he responded: "The goal would be to make Twitter completely decentralized… Twitter is structurally centralized in a way that is unhealthy."

Dorsey went on to say that Twitter is exploring ways to decentralize the platform, but it's a complex problem. He said that one way to decentralize Twitter would be to build it on top of an open protocol like web3.

Miyaguchi asked Dorsey if he thought Twitter could be built on top of web3, and he said: "Absolutely. I think that is the dream."

Photo by Souvik Banerjee on Unsplash

Twitter has been exploring blockchain technology for a while now. In March 2018, Twitter acquired startup BlueSky, which was working on decentralized social media. And in December 2018, Twitter announced its own crypto project, called Twitter Mint. It's not clear how far along Twitter is in its plans to decentralize the platform, but Dorsey's comments suggest that it's something they're serious about pursuing.

There are many challenges to decentralizing Twitter, but Dorsey seems confident that it can be done. It will be interesting to see how Twitter evolves in the coming years as it tries to navigate the complex landscape of social media.

Only time will tell what will happen to Twitter under Elon Musk's ownership, but one thing is for sure: Twitter just got a lot more interesting.