Reconnect with your sisters or brothers on Siblings Day 2022

This Sunday, April 10, 2022, is Siblings Day.

Photo by Kylo on Unsplash

While growing up, our sisters, or brothers can be our best friends, and our worst enemies at the same time. I have memories of me and my sister playing all day during the summer, making up our own language and singing silly songs. We would walk home from school together, do our homework and watch tv. We were a team, but as can be the case in many families. Sometimes sibling relationships grow apart over time as people get older.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, siblings day was started in 1995 by Claudia Evart, who "created the day to honor and celebrate her two siblings that she lost early in life in separate accidents, she knew how important siblings could be in our lives".

It went on to state that, "Claudia created the Siblings Day Foundation (SDF), a tax-exempt organization, whose goals included the establishment of the national holiday. Claudia selected April 10th in honor of her late sister, Lisette’s birthday."

It's a time to reflect on our relationships with our brothers and sisters. Even though we're born from the same mother, the familiar bond that we were born with can fade over time. Sometimes sibling relationships grow apart, and we don't know how to fix them. Wether it's because of a difference in beliefs, or sibling rivalry, some things just don't last.

Do you have a good relationship with your siblings?

Sibling rivalry is a common phenomenon in families with more than one child. Brothers and sisters often compete for their parents' attention and love. This can lead to arguments, hurt feelings, and even physical violence.

If you have siblings, chances are you've experienced some form of rivalry at some point in your life. It's perfectly normal to feel jealous of your brothers or sisters from time to time. But if these negative feelings start to dominate your relationship, it may be time to seek help from a professional counselor or therapist. With the right support, you can learn how to overcome sibling rivalry and build a strong, lasting bond with your brothers or sisters.

Ways to Reconnect with Your Siblings on Siblings Day 2022.

Here are a few ways listed on nationaldaycalendar.com to recognize siblings day in 2022 whether you have a great relationship with your siblings or if you're working on coming back together.

Celebrate your siblings and the times you’ve had together.

Laugh at the awkward and ill-spent time in your youth.

Catch up with your sibling(s). Enjoy looking at photos and videos of time spent with your sibling(s).

Play a song or two from the 35 Best Sister Songs list.

Share photos of you and your siblings.

While siblings day is a time to celebrate the relationships we have with our brothers and sisters, it's also a time to think about the relationships we have with people who play similar roles in our lives. The best thing about siblings day is that it's a reminder that we all need someone to rely on and someone who will be there for us no matter what. So take some time this Sunday to show your siblings how much you care about them, and don't forget to reach out to those people in your life who might not be blood relatives but mean just as much to you.

Happy Siblings Day!

