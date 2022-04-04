Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke share their views on the second amendment.

Texans have a proud history of defending their rights and liberties, and the 2nd amendment is no exception.

The perspectives of the Texas' Governor candidates on the right to bear arms is one of the many topics of contention this election cycle. This week, current Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared his thoughts on Twitter about what he thinks of Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke's stance on the issue, stating,

"Beto gives different answers on the same subject when talking to different audiences. He thinks Texas voters can't see through his deception".

Governor Abbott went on to state, "this video shows that the same guy who said he would confiscate your guns now contradicts himself".

Each candidate has their priorities when it comes to gun safety and gun violence prevention, but it seems they both agree that Texans must be able to protect themselves and their families.

Texas has a strong tradition of gun ownership, and Governor Abbott has shown that his stance is to defend the 2nd amendment rights of Texans. He's been a staunch defender of the 2nd amendment, and has made it a priority during his time as governor.

Abbott has said that the 2nd amendment is "a fundamental Texas belief" and he will continue to fight for the rights of Texans to bear arms. He's been a leader in opposing any new restrictions on gun ownership, and has even threatened to veto any bill that does so. Abbott believes that the right to bear arms is a fundamental right that must be protected.

The Texas Constitution guarantees its citizens the right to bear arms. This has been a controversial topic in Texas for many years, and will likely continue to be a hot-button issue in the 2022 Governor race. The candidates' opinions on gun rights vary widely, with some supporting expansive gun rights and others calling for more regulation of firearms.

What does the 2nd amendment mean for Texas? How should it be interpreted?

These are questions that will be debated hotly in the coming months. Voters need to know where each candidate stands on this important issue. Texans have a right to make their voices heard on this matter, and the Governor's race is sure to be closely watched by those with strong feelings on both sides of the debate.

Beto O'Rourke has said this about the 2nd amendment in Texas, "The truth is, it's not about the Second Amendment. It's not about the right to bear arms. It's about keeping our communities safe. It's about making sure that we can pass down to our children and grandchildren a country that is safer and more just."

He also went on to say, "We're going to work together to make sure that in 2022, Texas has the common-sense gun laws that the majority of Texans want."

O'Rourke who is from El Paso, TX where the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart took place has famously been quoted as saying,

"while it might not be the easy or politically safe thing to say, I strongly believe that we need to reduce the number of AR-15’s and AK-47’s on our streets. When a gunman drove to a Walmart in my hometown of El Paso and managed to kill nearly two dozen of my neighbors with an AK-47 in under three minutes, it made it all too clear to me that it is far too easy for Texans to get their hands on weapons of war that are designed specifically to kill people in masses in as little time as possible".

