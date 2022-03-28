Texas Governor Greg Abbott claims that Texas wages are rising faster than the United States

In a tweet sent on Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott claimed that wages in the state are rising faster than the national average. The governor also noted that more Texans have jobs today than ever before in the history of the state. While it's difficult to verify all of Abbott's claims, the source he chose to share as evidence of wage growth came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some on Twitter decided to respond to Abbott's claims by citing the fact that Texas has one of the lowest minimum wages in the country. The state's minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which is the same as the current Federal minimum wage rate.

While Texas' minimum wage of $7.25 may be low, it's important to remember that the cost of living in Texas is also relatively low. According to The Council for Community and Economic Research, the cost of living in Texas is about 90% of the national average. When compared to other states with a similar cost of living, Texas' wages are actually on par with the rest of the country.

Photo by stock_photo_world / shutterstock.com

Previously on Twitter, Abbott has stated, "Texas has set a new all-time record high for the average hourly wage. It's now over $30 per hour. It was just over $24 per hour when I became Governor. Since then, it has increased about 24%. Texas = More jobs, more pay."

Governor Abbott was citing data from Federal Reserve Economic Data to support his claims in the Tweet.

The poverty rate in Texas is currently 14.0%. This is higher than the national poverty rate of 12.0%, but it's worth noting that the poverty rate in Texas has been steadily declining since 2014. In fact, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the poverty rate in Texas is now at its lowest point since 2007.

So while Governor Greg Abbott's claims about wage growth in Texas may be somewhat exaggerated, it's important to remember that the state is making progress when it comes to lifting its residents out of poverty. And with wages expected to continue rising across the country, Texas is likely to see even more improvement in the years to come.

Governor Abbott previously stated on Twitter, "Texas added 77,800 jobs in February, reaching a record-breaking 13,184,100 jobs! We've seen job growth 21 of the last 22 months & the unemployment rate continues to drop! The Lone Star State is an economic juggernaut!"

Despite Abbott's claims of Government overreach from Biden administration policies and pandering to the GOP base with hashtags, like #BidenGasHike, Governor Abbott is clearly pleased with the state of the economy in Texas and believes that it is only going to continue to improve.

What do you think about the minimum wage in Texas?

Let us know in the comments below. And be sure to check out our other posts for more news and information on all things Texas.