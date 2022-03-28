Texas Governor Greg Abbott claims that Texas wages are rising faster than the United States

Euri Giles | Clareifi

In a tweet sent on Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott claimed that wages in the state are rising faster than the national average. The governor also noted that more Texans have jobs today than ever before in the history of the state. While it's difficult to verify all of Abbott's claims, the source he chose to share as evidence of wage growth came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some on Twitter decided to respond to Abbott's claims by citing the fact that Texas has one of the lowest minimum wages in the country. The state's minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which is the same as the current Federal minimum wage rate.

While Texas' minimum wage of $7.25 may be low, it's important to remember that the cost of living in Texas is also relatively low. According to The Council for Community and Economic Research, the cost of living in Texas is about 90% of the national average. When compared to other states with a similar cost of living, Texas' wages are actually on par with the rest of the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBl9H_0eryqS6E00
Photo by stock_photo_world / shutterstock.com

Previously on Twitter, Abbott has stated, "Texas has set a new all-time record high for the average hourly wage. It's now over $30 per hour. It was just over $24 per hour when I became Governor. Since then, it has increased about 24%. Texas = More jobs, more pay."

Governor Abbott was citing data from Federal Reserve Economic Data to support his claims in the Tweet.

The poverty rate in Texas is currently 14.0%. This is higher than the national poverty rate of 12.0%, but it's worth noting that the poverty rate in Texas has been steadily declining since 2014. In fact, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the poverty rate in Texas is now at its lowest point since 2007.

So while Governor Greg Abbott's claims about wage growth in Texas may be somewhat exaggerated, it's important to remember that the state is making progress when it comes to lifting its residents out of poverty. And with wages expected to continue rising across the country, Texas is likely to see even more improvement in the years to come.

Governor Abbott previously stated on Twitter, "Texas added 77,800 jobs in February, reaching a record-breaking 13,184,100 jobs! We've seen job growth 21 of the last 22 months & the unemployment rate continues to drop! The Lone Star State is an economic juggernaut!"

Despite Abbott's claims of Government overreach from Biden administration policies and pandering to the GOP base with hashtags, like #BidenGasHike, Governor Abbott is clearly pleased with the state of the economy in Texas and believes that it is only going to continue to improve.

What do you think about the minimum wage in Texas?

Let us know in the comments below. And be sure to check out our other posts for more news and information on all things Texas.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas# Greg Abbott# Texas Wages# minimum wage# Texas Governor

Comments / 144

Published by

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content, politics, and news near you in Texas.

El Paso, TX
1545 followers

More from Euri Giles | Clareifi

El Paso, TX

Beto has a big bold vision for Texas

Beto O'Rourke is no stranger to politics, and in his hometown of El Paso, he's something of a celebrity. The 49-year-old former Texas congressman rose to national prominence in 2018 when he mounted an unsuccessful but surprisingly competitive challenge to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. That run was followed by a short-lived presidential bid in 2020.

Read full story
133 comments
Texas State

Homeschooling in Texas: Why it's thriving and how to do it yourself

If you're a parent in Texas, there's a good chance you've considered homeschooling your children. In fact, according to the Texas Education Agency, the number of homeschooled students in Texas has increased by more than 30% over the past five years! So, why is homeschooling thriving in Texas? And how can you do it yourself? Keep reading to find out!

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Abbott shares video of suspected cartel member aiming weapon at Texas DPS helicopter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been a vocal opponent of President Biden's policies on immigration and border security. From proposing completion of the border wall between Texas and Mexico, to sending Texas National Guard troops to the Rio Grande Valley, Governor Abbott has emphasized that he does not support Biden's open border policies.

Read full story
264 comments
Texas State

The impact of bitcoin mining in Texas in 2022 and beyond

SXSW 2022 runs from March 11-20, and aside from the music, and food, one of the biggest conversation starters at the annual tech conference and festival are the latest developments in the world of crypto, blockchain, and DeFi. But, how did we get here, and will 2022, be the year that Bitcoin becomes a mainstream payment method used by businesses and consumers all over the world?

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Greg Abbott calls out Beto O'Rourke's voting history

With the Texas race for Governor being set earlier this month in the primary elections, incumbent Greg Abbott (R) is now ready to face Democratic challenger Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke in the November general election. This will be one of the most high-profile Texas races in years, and both candidates are already starting to ramp up their campaigns.

Read full story
305 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott to use unused border wall panels to secure the border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced his plans that Texas will use the unused border wall panels to secure its border. This comes in response to President Joe Biden's decision to halt the construction of former President Trump's border wall.

Read full story
167 comments
Texas State

From bustling cities, to smaller towns with a close-knit community feel, Texas has something for everyone.

Why Texas is a great place to live. There are many reasons why Texas is a great place to live. Texas is the second-largest state in the United States, and it has a lot to offer residents. From bustling cities like Houston and Dallas, to smaller towns with a close-knit community feel, Texas has something for everyone.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke says he'll fix the Texas power grid, and put people over profits.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is running on a platform of fixing the state's power grid, which he says has been prioritizing profits over people. In the winter of 2021, Texas was hit with a historic storm that left thousands of residents without power. Many were critical of then-Governor Greg Abbott's response to the crisis, accusing him of being too slow to act and putting corporate interests ahead of ordinary Texans.

Read full story
167 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott makes the case for Texas oil to lower rising gas prices

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter on Thursday evening to make the case for the current White House administration under President Joe Biden to open up oil pipelines here in the United States before considering buying oil from embargoed nations such as Iran.

Read full story
232 comments
Texas State

Matthew McConaughey says, “Just keep living”, in video, announcing he will not run for Texas Governor.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday evening, Oscar winning actor, and notable Texas resident, Matthew McConaughey announced that he will not be running for Texas Governor. Matthew McConaughey says, “Just keep living”, in video, announcing he will not run for Texas Governor.

Read full story
Texas State

Greg Abbott challenges Beto O’ Rourke to “Bring it” in Texas race for Governor.

It’s officially day two of Beto O’ Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign to unseat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott as the Governor of Texas in an election that is one year away. O’Rourke, a democrat, is making the run to try and “turn Texas blue” in 2022.

Read full story
132 comments
California State

Can Texas ports help fix the U.S. supply chain issues? Governor Abbott urges businesses to “escape California".

Can Texas ports help fix the U.S. supply chain issues? Governor Abbott urges businesses via an advertisement shared to social media, to “escape California, everyone is doing it”.

Read full story
27 comments
El Paso, TX

Texas-Mexico border set to reopen for non-essential travel on Nov. 8, with a few exceptions.

COVID-19 related travel restrictions that limited inbound border crossings from Mexico into the U.S. have been limited to “essential travel” only since March 21, 2020. Beginning on Monday, November 8, 2021, those restrictions will be lifted to allow for non-essential, or leisure travel into the United States with a few exceptions.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas Constitutional Amendment Election is on November 2nd. Here’s What You Need To Know.

November 2, 2021, is Election Day in Texas. In the past few years, it seems that politics has become more polarized than what it once was. After a full year of activity and controversy at the state level in Texas regarding, legislature, abortion, voter suppression, and more, it’s time to vote and have our voices heard yet again.

Read full story
17 comments
El Paso, TX

How do you reach your goals, El Paso? Live Active EP offers help with their ongoing Strategic Planning Series.

Live Active EP continues Strategic Planning series to help with your organization skills, and developing goals. Step 2 — Believe, will be presented virtually via Zoom, October 25, 2021, at 5:30 pm. The City of El Paso provided platform announced via Twitter;

Read full story

Learning how to become a part of the Creator Economy. New video series.

Learning how to become a part of — The creator economy as it's being called is bigger than ever and still growing. Hey everybody, its Euri with Clareifi Creatives, I hope you’re all having a great day, no matter when you’re reading this!

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Abbott prohibits vaccine mandates in Texas. Is this government overreach?

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order that prohibits COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity in Texas. Is this government overreach?. Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday, October 11, 2021, issued Executive Order No. GA-40 relating to prohibiting vaccine mandates, subject to legislative action.

Read full story
30 comments
Texas State

In Texas, Indigenous Peoples’ Day does not replace Columbus Day, but in El Paso it does.

Earlier this summer, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a resolution declaring the second week in October as Indigenous People’s Week. Indigenous Peoples’ Day does not, however, replace Columbus Day in Texas. Instead, both are celebrated on the same day and neither is considered an official state holiday. Postal service and banks are closed because of the Federal holiday designation.

Read full story
66 comments
El Paso, TX

Chalk The Block returns to downtown El Paso this weekend.

Looking for something fun to do in El Paso with the family this weekend? The Chalk The Block Arts Festival is back this year, after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy