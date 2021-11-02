November 2, 2021, is Election Day in Texas.

In the past few years, it seems that politics has become more polarized than what it once was. After a full year of activity and controversy at the state level in Texas regarding, legislature, abortion, voter suppression, and more, it’s time to vote and have our voices heard yet again.

What’s on the ballot in Texas?

Voters in the State of Texas will be able to vote in what’s known as the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election, in which there are a total of eight statewide ballot measures included.

The amendments were referred to the ballot by The Texas State Legislature and are related to; County authorization to issue bonds for infrastructure, raffles at rodeo venues, the state judiciary, property taxes, limitations on religious services, and designated essential caregivers at nursing facilities.

One proposal would ban the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services, while another would allow residents in assisted living facilities to name at least one essential caregiver to ensure they will have in-person visits regardless of infection and case rates of COVID-19 in the community.

According to Ballotpedia.org; “Since 1876 when the current constitution was adopted, it has been amended 507 times. In November 2019, voters approved nine out of the 10 constitutional amendments that were on the ballot.”

Texas Constitutional Amendment Election is on November 2nd. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Here’s a detailed look at what’s on the ballot for Texas voters on November 2nd:

- Proposition 1 — Gambling: Authorizes professional sports team charitable organizations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues.

- Proposition 2 — Bond Issues: Authorizes a county to issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects in undeveloped and blighted areas.

- Proposition 3 — Religion: Amends the Texas Constitution to prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order, or proclamation that limits religious services or organizations.

- Proposition 4 — State Judiciary: Changes the eligibility requirements for the following judicial offices: a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

- Proposition 5 — State Judiciary: Authorizes the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept and investigate complaints and reports against candidates running for state judicial office.

- Proposition 6 — Healthcare and Constitutional rights: Amends the Texas Constitution to state that residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, or state-supported living centers have a right to designate an essential caregiver that may not be prohibited from visiting the resident.

- Proposition 7 — Taxes: Amends the Texas Constitution to allow the legislature to extend a homestead tax limit for surviving spouses of disabled individuals as long as the spouse is 55 years old and resides at the home.

- Proposition 8 — Taxes and Veterans: Amends the Texas Constitution to allow the legislature to apply a homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the military to those fatally injured in the line of duty.

Only one of 17 amendments in the last three biannual elections was rejected by voters.

The question remains, will Texans show up at the polls to make their voice count? After a year of political conflict regarding conservative complaints about “fair elections” and redistricting maps drawn and approved. How will the results of Tuesdays election impact Texas residents?

