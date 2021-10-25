How do you reach your goals, El Paso? Live Active EP offers help with their ongoing Strategic Planning Series.

Live Active EP continues Strategic Planning series to help with your organization skills, and developing goals.

Photo by Isaac Smith on Unsplash

Step 2 — Believe, will be presented virtually via Zoom, October 25, 2021, at 5:30 pm. The City of El Paso provided platform announced via Twitter;

Live Active EP is a free platform for the community provided by the City of El Paso. According to their website, it’s part of “a city-wide movement to promote better health and wellness by encouraging physical activity, improved nutrition, and strong mental health.

Live Active EP began as an initiative to improve the overall health of our community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, it is vital to take an active lead to assist our community in focusing on their personal fitness and nutrition so that everyone can be ready, physically and mentally, for the next possible wave of COVID-19 infections and the upcoming flu season.”

The Mission and Vision of Live Active EP is; “To promote a healthy lifestyle and improved quality of life for all the El Paso Community by encouraging physical activity, improved nutrition, and mental health education,” and to; “Create a well-rounded healthy community with exceptional health and wellness educational opportunities.”

The ongoing program falls in line with the group's plan of providing educational opportunities to El Pasoans looking for guidance on how to make a positive change in their day-to-day lives.

It’s hard to accomplish anything without a plan. Whether you’re making a change in your life, from a job transition to starting a small business, or even cooking dinner. No matter what your goal is, you need to have a strategic plan to reach that goal.

A strategic plan looks at all the things you could do and helps you to narrow it down to the things you actually should do. A strategic plan will help you to determine where to spend the most time, and energy while working to reach your goal.

How Does Strategic Planning Work?

The five steps in the strategic planning process are part of a method that can be used by organizations, or individuals, to develop plans to reach their long-term goals. Strategic planning usually varies from the project planning approach in that it is much more comprehensive.

The 5 steps presented:

1. Commit

2. Believe

3. Accelerate

4. Expand

5. Celebrate

All of these steps are designed to create a roadmap for the strategic goals you should try to achieve. It’s ok for these steps to vary slightly, depending on your specific circumstances.

The main idea of create a strategic plan involves, determining where you are, what’s important, what goal you're trying to reach, how will you hold yourself accountable to reaching your goal, and schedule a review to make sure that your plan worked?

Having a strategic plan for any area of your life, or business can help you to build consistency, and stay on track, regardless of what your goals are.

