Are you ready for some football, El Paso? Which NFL team is your favorite + who will win The Battle of I-10?

It's football season El Paso! The third week of NFL preseason games is coming up, and so is the regional rivalry between UTEP and NMSU known as "The Battle of I-10" which is this Saturday, August 28th in Las Cruces.

El Paso's UTEP Miners are ready. According to their website, "UTEP will renew its long-standing rivalry against NM State in the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Miners and Aggies will continue the Battle of I-10 at 7:30 p.m. MT in Aggie Memorial Stadium.

"We're excited to resume our rivalry with NM State after not playing the Aggies last season," UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. "It's fitting that we open the 2021 season against the Aggies and we hope Miner Nation makes the trip to Las Cruces. We want to see a lot of Blue and Orange in the stands that night!"

It's an exciting time for football fans in the borderland. It got me thinking about football fans in our area and who they root for on a national level. Being in Texas many would assume, and we'll see if it's correct or not that many El Pasoan's are Dallas Cowboy fans. From personal experience being a lifelong resident of El Paso, I know that things aren't always as they seem in El Paso.

Even though I was born and raised in El Paso, my dad was born and raised in Chicago, IL. I was 10 years old on January 26, 1986, when, the Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, 46-10 to win their first championship since 1963. I've been a Bears fan ever since. (It's been a tough 30+ years).

Throughout the year's El Paso, namely, UTEP has had its share of notable draft picks to make it to the National Football League such as;

With the "El Paso connection" tied to so many different NFL teams, I know there has got to be more than just Dallas Cowboy fans in El Paso, right?

I want to hear from you, El Paso!

Which NFL team is El Paso's favorite, and who do you think will win this year's "Battle of I-10"?

I've posted a survey in the links included with this article where you can select your favorite team from all 32 NFL franchises, and submit your pick for either The University of Texas-El Paso or New Mexico State University in the upcoming Battle of I-10.

Click here to take the survey to share your thoughts about who will win the Battle of I-10, and which is the most rooted for NFL team in all of El Paso? https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K2ZW6BY

Or, let me hear your comments and feedback in the comment section below.

Who is your favorite football team in the NFL, El Paso?

Who do you think will win the battle of I-10 between UTEP and NMSU this Saturday in Las Cruces?

