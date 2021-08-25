El Paso, TX

The Best Thrift Stores in El Paso to shop on National Secondhand Wardrobe day.

Euri Giles | Clareifi

Do you know what day it is? Today is Secondhand wardrobe day, no really that's a thing.

According to the National Day Calendar, "National Secondhand Wardrobe Day encourages deals and savings each year across the United States on August 25. Find steals in secondhand and consignment stores all day long on gently worn clothing for all ages."

Photo by Artificial Photography on Unsplash

Here in El Paso, there are a variety of "second-hand stores" that sell gently used clothing as well as other goods. As the saying goes, "one man's garbage is another man's treasure." Maybe garbage is too strong a term. Besides, according to nationaldaycalendar.com, there are many benefits to shopping secondhand rather than just saving money.

"Freeing up some of your closet space and giving some of your rarely worn clothes will benefit you with extra space. Donating your clothing will be helping someone else who is a secondhand store shopper. Your donation will be a blessing to them as well as to the charity that runs the store.

Why allow the stigma of wearing used clothing beat the scenario of the recycling, reusing, re-purposing cycle we are trying to teach the next generation. Plus, many local secondhand stores are set up as a nonprofit raising additional funds for local needs in the community.

A quick google search will yield different lists that fall in line with a majority consensus of favorite Thrifts / Secondhand stores here in El Paso.

Where is the best thrift store in El Paso to shop on National Secondhand Wardrobe day?

Here is a list of ten of the most talked-about Thrift Stores in El Paso:

  1. Estela's Thrift Shop - 3407 Alameda Ave
  2. Assistance League Thrift Shop - 2728 Yandell Dr.
  3. Uptown Cheapskate - El Paso - 2900 N Mesa St Suite B.
  4. Savers - 6600 N Mesa St #101
  5. Goodwill - 6351 S Desert Blvd #220
  6. Andrea's Thrift Shop - 8925 Alameda Ave.
  7. THRFT Store Vintage - 321 E San Antonio Ave.
  8. Chumel's thrift & more - 821 N Copia
  9. Tooth and Veil Oddities and Macabre Shop - 820 N Mesa St Suite #200
  10. Mercy's Corner Thrift Store - 6380 Doniphan Dr.

Did you know, secondhand shopping offers numerous benefits? Beginning with the savings, but it doesn't end there. Some of the other benefits of second-hand shopping are:

  • Saving money
  • Helping the environment
  • Gently used or even new items
  • One-time use items (think Halloween costumes or ugly Christmas sweaters).
  • The thrill of the hunt (finding a vintage item at a great price can be addicting.)
  • Emergency clothing (out of town? need something quick and cheap just for one-time use?)
  • Far from home items
  • Exercise equipment & appliances
  • Create your individual style (Curating a wardrobe for yourself, or even other people from vintage and thrift items is continuing to gain popularity.)
  • Broken-in Clothes
  • Kids' Clothes
  • No Hoarding (If you bought it at a thrift store you might not feel the need to hang onto it for long.)
  • No Salespeople (No pressure to buy, just enjoy the moment.)
  • Thrift stores often help the community (nonprofits)

Whether you’re looking for clothing, accessories, or something else, it’s good to know that El Paso has options to satisfy every taste and budget when it comes to secondhand stores.

Have you been to any of the thrift stores mentioned above? Which one is your favorite? Did I leave your favorite off the list? Where would you recommend shopping secondhand this - National Secondhand Wardrobe Day?

Let me know in the comments below.

I’d love to hear your feedback, and get your thoughts about which is the best thrift store in El Paso?

Stay thrifty, El Paso!

