Las Vegas, NV

3 Reasons you should give the Vegas Vipers and the XFL a chance

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cg824_0kvt8qKc00
Photo byXFL, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Normally, the end of the NFL season means the end of football. In recent years, various spring leagues have tried to change that. 

Various leagues have had various levels of success, but all of them have failed in the end. Will the XFL and the Vegas Vipers be just another example of that?

Maybe. 

But I’m willing to give them a shot. 

The Vipers dropped their first game of the season against the Arlington Renegades. Despite the loss, they showed me more than enough to get excited about the season. 

Here are 3 reasons why I will give them a chance, and maybe you should too.

Extra Points

This XFL season will feature several interesting rule changes from other leagues. One of my favorites is the extra point rules. After a touchdown, teams have three options.

  • 1-point attempt from the 2-yard line.
  • 2-point attempt from the 5-yard line. 
  • 3-point attempt from the 10-yard line. 

This simple rule change makes the game strategy much more interesting, particularly at the end of the game. 

For example, this weekend, Arlington scored a touchdown to go up by 7 points late in the game. They chose to go for 1, which was successful, putting them 8 points ahead. 

That strategy was ultimately successful because Vegas failed their 2-point conversion at the end to lose by two points. However, if Arlington wanted to be more aggressive, they could have gone for 3, giving them a chance to make it a 9-point game. That would have essentially put the game out of reach. 

These extra point rules will keep the losing team in games longer. In the NFL, a 9-point deficit is a two-possession game. In the XFL, you’re one touchdown and a 3 point conversion away from forcing overtime. 

Talent 

Spring leagues are only worthwhile with talented players. Nobody wants to watch bad football. 

Thankfully, the Vegas Vipers have plenty of talent. 

Obviously, they aren’t an NFL-level team, but they are pretty darn good nonetheless. 

There were some mistakes, but overall the first game was very clean. There were plenty of great catches on offense and some big defensive plays. 

One pleasant surprise for me was the level of tackling. XFL team all had short training camps that were light on contact. That’s a recipe for lousy tackling. Thankfully that was not the case, and it made the game much more watchable than it would otherwise have been. 

Passion

It was refreshing to watch football played with real passion. Players on both teams were excited to compete, and it showed. 

Almost every player in the game is playing with the hope of keeping their NFL dreams alive. That level of motivation stands out. 

There is no need to miss football because the NFL season is over. There are passionate, talented players right here in Vegas playing for the Vipers. 

It’s not the NFL, but if you give it a chance, I think you will find that it’s still pretty darn fun to watch. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# XFL# Sports# Football# Vegas Vipers# XFL Football

Comments / 0

Published by

Southern California raised Henderson transplant. I write about sports and other events in the area.

Henderson, NV
7K followers

More from Eugene Adams

Las Vegas, NV

Is Jarrett Stidham good enough to be a full-time starter?

The Raiders benched Derek Carr to evaluate Stidham. Now that it looks like they are moving on from Carr, the answer to the question is even more important than ever. So what is he? A quality backup or a legitimate starter?

Read full story
1 comments
Henderson, NV

Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwind

The Las Vegas Valley is home to an insane amount of great restaurants. There is everything from Michelin Star Restaurants to cheap fast food and everything in between. Despite all the options, sports bars are often the best choice. Fancy expensive food isn't always necessary. Sometimes it's more about relaxing and enjoying some reasonably priced food.

Read full story
8 comments
Las Vegas, NV

XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?

With the XFL season right around the corner, time was getting short for the Las Vegas Vipers to pick a home field. We now know that their five 2023 home games will be played at Cashman Field.

Read full story
7 comments
Henderson, NV

Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?

That single question leads to indecision and/or arguments pretty often. That's because options are endless, and everyone has different tastes depending on their mood. The good news is that you don't have to choose if you're trying to pick between sushi or tacos.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable names

Fans want spring football, but only if it's high quality. Thankfully the XFL seems to realize they need quality to survive. Building a good coaching staff is a massive part of putting a quality football team on the field. The Las Vegas Vipers have put together a fairly solid staff.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watch

Usually, the NFL is all about winning. But once you bench your starting QB and give up on any playoff dreams, that changes a little. The end of the season is now about evaluating what you have for the future. The Raiders' last game was successful in that regard.

Read full story
9 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the Raiders

It feels like the Raiders haven't done a lot right this year. After making the playoffs last year, seeing them take a step back was hard to watch. Benching Derek Carr is one of the few things they did right. Here's why.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

It’s that time of year again when the Pro Bowl rosters finally come out. Every year at this time, the first conversation is about who got snubbed. That conversation is always linked to who got in but didn’t deserve it.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las Vegas

Spring football is only fun to watch if there is elite talent playing. Lack of talent has been a massive problem for spring leagues in the past, which is a big reason many have failed.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgers

Few things taste better than a well-made burger. Sure, some times call for a "fancier" meal. But, most of the time, a juicy burger hits the spot just right. Thankfully, Henderson has plenty of great burger spots, including Triple B.

Read full story
1 comments
Henderson, NV

Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visit

One of my favorite things about moving to Henderson is how much more family and friends visit me. Anytime a family member or friend makes a vegas trip, they swing by to see me. However, that also means I turn into their unofficial tour guide.

Read full story
14 comments
Paradise, NV

UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?

The search for UNLV's next football coach didn't last long ago. Former Missouri head coach Barry Odom is now the 13th head coach in UNLV history. In addition to a stint as Missouri's head coach, Coach Odom spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Read full story
2 comments

Is it time to consider the possibility of seeing the Las Vegas Raiders in the playoffs?

Could you imagine a 2–7 team coming back to make the playoffs?. After a rough 2–7 start to the season, the Raider's season looked all but over. Now, after three straight wins, things might be changing.

Read full story
3 comments
Paradise, NV

Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right now

College football coaches get fired all the time. Sometimes firing a coach makes sense; other times, it doesn't. UNLV firing Marcus Arroyo is one of those times where it doesn't make much sense.

Read full story
4 comments
Paradise, NV

UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high note

UNLV’s disappointing six-game losing streak is finally over. At 5–7, the Rebels still have a shot at making a bowl appearance, believe it or not. It took a thrilling defensive stand late, but UNLV defeated 2–10 Nevada. The final score was 27–22.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failure

UNLV Football's strong start to the season had a lot of people, myself included, excited. Unfortunately, that feels like a million years ago at this point. Six straight losses followed the 4–1 start to the season. The most recent embarrassment was the 25–31 loss to a struggling Hawaii team.

Read full story
12 comments
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solves

Down 35–0 at halftime, it was clear that the Panthers needed to do something different. In went Baker Mayfield, and things got a tiny bit better. They won the second half 21–7.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last year

I’ve had some bad takes, but this might have been the worst. I implied that the Raider might be a playoff team. I apologize for that. Their 0–24 loss to the struggling New Orleans Saints has opened my eyes.

Read full story
1 comments
Paradise, NV

After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When UNLV football got off to a 4–1 start, there was a lot of excitement among the fan base. After 3 straight losses, that excitement has died down.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy