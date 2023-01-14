Henderson, NV

Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwind

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8IvE_0kEmYwSf00
Photo byEdward FranklinonUnsplash

The Las Vegas Valley is home to an insane amount of great restaurants. 

There is everything from Michelin Star Restaurants to cheap fast food and everything in between. 

Despite all the options, sports bars are often the best choice. Fancy expensive food isn't always necessary. Sometimes it's more about relaxing and enjoying some reasonably priced food. 

Thankfully Henderson has a great sports bar option that's been around for nearly 40 years.

Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill

Jonny Mac's has been a popular Henderson spot since it opened way back in 1983.

It's probably most known for its New York Style Pizza and Buffalo Wings. However, they also serve great pasta, burgers, and sandwiches, so there's something for everyone.

It's not all about the food either. Johnny Mac's is also great for watching sports, gambling, and drinking. 

Menu

Pizza and Wings

The pizza and wings are unquestionably the heart of the menu. The Traditional NY Cheese pizza is the most popular, but there are also seven other great options. 

For the wings, you have the choice between eight different signature sauces. 

  • Mild
  • Medium
  • Hot
  • Suicide
  • Hickory BBQ
  • Teriyaki
  • Lemon Pepper
  • Garlic Parmesan

Subs and Burgers

If you're not in the mood for wings or pizza, Johnny Mac's also has some great burger and sub options. 

Their Meatball Parmesan and Chicken Parmesan Subs are as good as it gets. 

Their BBQ Bacon Ranch Burger is my personal favorite, but you can't go wrong with any burger on the menu. 

These aren't baby burgers that will leave you hungry, either. All the burgers are 1/2 lb Angus Beef and served with fries, onion rings, or a tossed side salad. 

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday — Friday: 11 AM- 11 PM
Saturday: 11 AM- 10 PM
Sunday: 11 AM- 9 PM

Happy Hours

Monday — Friday: 3 PM- 6 PM

Address: 842 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89015

Phone: (702) 564–2121

Website: www.johnnymacswings.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Food and Drinks# Restaurants# Sports Bar# Burgers

Comments / 8

Published by

Southern California raised Henderson transplant. I write about sports and other events in the area.

Henderson, NV
7K followers

More from Eugene Adams

Las Vegas, NV

XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?

With the XFL season right around the corner, time was getting short for the Las Vegas Vipers to pick a home field. We now know that their five 2023 home games will be played at Cashman Field.

Read full story
7 comments
Henderson, NV

Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?

That single question leads to indecision and/or arguments pretty often. That's because options are endless, and everyone has different tastes depending on their mood. The good news is that you don't have to choose if you're trying to pick between sushi or tacos.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable names

Fans want spring football, but only if it's high quality. Thankfully the XFL seems to realize they need quality to survive. Building a good coaching staff is a massive part of putting a quality football team on the field. The Las Vegas Vipers have put together a fairly solid staff.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watch

Usually, the NFL is all about winning. But once you bench your starting QB and give up on any playoff dreams, that changes a little. The end of the season is now about evaluating what you have for the future. The Raiders' last game was successful in that regard.

Read full story
9 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the Raiders

It feels like the Raiders haven't done a lot right this year. After making the playoffs last year, seeing them take a step back was hard to watch. Benching Derek Carr is one of the few things they did right. Here's why.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

It’s that time of year again when the Pro Bowl rosters finally come out. Every year at this time, the first conversation is about who got snubbed. That conversation is always linked to who got in but didn’t deserve it.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las Vegas

Spring football is only fun to watch if there is elite talent playing. Lack of talent has been a massive problem for spring leagues in the past, which is a big reason many have failed.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgers

Few things taste better than a well-made burger. Sure, some times call for a "fancier" meal. But, most of the time, a juicy burger hits the spot just right. Thankfully, Henderson has plenty of great burger spots, including Triple B.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visit

One of my favorite things about moving to Henderson is how much more family and friends visit me. Anytime a family member or friend makes a vegas trip, they swing by to see me. However, that also means I turn into their unofficial tour guide.

Read full story
13 comments
Paradise, NV

UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?

The search for UNLV's next football coach didn't last long ago. Former Missouri head coach Barry Odom is now the 13th head coach in UNLV history. In addition to a stint as Missouri's head coach, Coach Odom spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Read full story
2 comments

Is it time to consider the possibility of seeing the Las Vegas Raiders in the playoffs?

Could you imagine a 2–7 team coming back to make the playoffs?. After a rough 2–7 start to the season, the Raider's season looked all but over. Now, after three straight wins, things might be changing.

Read full story
3 comments
Paradise, NV

Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right now

College football coaches get fired all the time. Sometimes firing a coach makes sense; other times, it doesn't. UNLV firing Marcus Arroyo is one of those times where it doesn't make much sense.

Read full story
4 comments
Paradise, NV

UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high note

UNLV’s disappointing six-game losing streak is finally over. At 5–7, the Rebels still have a shot at making a bowl appearance, believe it or not. It took a thrilling defensive stand late, but UNLV defeated 2–10 Nevada. The final score was 27–22.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failure

UNLV Football's strong start to the season had a lot of people, myself included, excited. Unfortunately, that feels like a million years ago at this point. Six straight losses followed the 4–1 start to the season. The most recent embarrassment was the 25–31 loss to a struggling Hawaii team.

Read full story
12 comments
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solves

Down 35–0 at halftime, it was clear that the Panthers needed to do something different. In went Baker Mayfield, and things got a tiny bit better. They won the second half 21–7.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last year

I’ve had some bad takes, but this might have been the worst. I implied that the Raider might be a playoff team. I apologize for that. Their 0–24 loss to the struggling New Orleans Saints has opened my eyes.

Read full story
1 comments
Paradise, NV

After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When UNLV football got off to a 4–1 start, there was a lot of excitement among the fan base. After 3 straight losses, that excitement has died down.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?

This season has been a frustrating time to be a Raiders fan. The start of the season has a lot of fans wondering what in the world happened to the playoff team from last season. Yesterday's 20–38 win over the Texans brings their record to 2–4.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback play

What a difference a week makes. The Steve Wilks Era in Carolina got off to a rough start. That included literally trading away half their offense. The fans' morale was unquestionably low.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy