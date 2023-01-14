Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwind

Photo by Edward Franklin on Unsplash

The Las Vegas Valley is home to an insane amount of great restaurants.

There is everything from Michelin Star Restaurants to cheap fast food and everything in between.

Despite all the options, sports bars are often the best choice. Fancy expensive food isn't always necessary. Sometimes it's more about relaxing and enjoying some reasonably priced food.

Thankfully Henderson has a great sports bar option that's been around for nearly 40 years.

Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill

Jonny Mac's has been a popular Henderson spot since it opened way back in 1983.

It's probably most known for its New York Style Pizza and Buffalo Wings. However, they also serve great pasta, burgers, and sandwiches, so there's something for everyone.

It's not all about the food either. Johnny Mac's is also great for watching sports, gambling, and drinking.

Menu

Pizza and Wings

The pizza and wings are unquestionably the heart of the menu. The Traditional NY Cheese pizza is the most popular, but there are also seven other great options.

For the wings, you have the choice between eight different signature sauces.

Mild

Medium

Hot

Suicide

Hickory BBQ

Teriyaki

Lemon Pepper

Garlic Parmesan

Subs and Burgers

If you're not in the mood for wings or pizza, Johnny Mac's also has some great burger and sub options.

Their Meatball Parmesan and Chicken Parmesan Subs are as good as it gets.

Their BBQ Bacon Ranch Burger is my personal favorite, but you can't go wrong with any burger on the menu.

These aren't baby burgers that will leave you hungry, either. All the burgers are 1/2 lb Angus Beef and served with fries, onion rings, or a tossed side salad.

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday — Friday: 11 AM- 11 PM

Saturday: 11 AM- 10 PM

Sunday: 11 AM- 9 PM

Happy Hours

Monday — Friday: 3 PM- 6 PM

Address: 842 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89015

Phone: (702) 564–2121

Website: www.johnnymacswings.com