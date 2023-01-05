Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?

Photo by Christine Siracusa on Unsplash

What do you want to eat?

That single question leads to indecision and/or arguments pretty often. That's because options are endless, and everyone has different tastes depending on their mood.

The good news is that you don't have to choose if you're trying to pick between sushi or tacos.

Chinitas offers the best of both worlds. It doesn't matter if you're in the mood for Mexican food, Asian food, drinks, or gambling; they have it all.

Chinitas Tapas and Sushi

Established in 2021, Chinitas Tapas and Sushi has been a great addition to Water Street.

This family-owned and operated restaurant offers the best of what Mexican and Asian food have to offer.

The combination of great food, drinks, and gaming makes it a favorite destination for locals and tourists alike.

Menu

If you're looking for great tacos, you're in luck; the main menu includes 10 types of tacos. The sushi menu also includes all the options you would expect from a solid sushi joint.

Don't worry; tacos and sushi might be the stars of the show, but there are other options as well. The menu also includes Kimchi Chorizo Fried Rice, Miso Salmon, Wagyu Slider, and much more.

There are also cheeseburger and chicken tender options for the kids.

And a robust drink menu to top it off for the adults.

Hours and Other Information

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Thursday: 12:00 pm — 9:00 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11:00 am — 10:00 pm

Sunday: 11:00 am — 8:00 pm

Address: 147 S Water StreetHenderson, NV 89015

Phone: (702) 405–8215

Website: www.chinitastapas.com