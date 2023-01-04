XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable names

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Fans want spring football, but only if it's high quality. Thankfully the XFL seems to realize they need quality to survive.

Building a good coaching staff is a massive part of putting a quality football team on the field. The Las Vegas Vipers have put together a fairly solid staff.

Here's a look at a few of the notable names on staff.

Rod Woodson

A big-name Head Coach is essential to convincing high-quality athletes to play for a new team. Rod Woodson is a big enough name to do that.

He might be a first-time head coach, but he has plenty of other experience to rely on. In addition to being a Hall of Fame DB, he also has several years of experience as an assistant coach in the NFL. Those NFL connections should pay dividends as he tries to build a winning roster.

Bob Wylie

Bob Wylie is best known to the casual fan for his legendarily funny Hard Knocks appearance. But people in the football industry know him as an absolute legend.

Few people have a resume as full as Coach Wylie. He started in the NFL as an OL coach way back in 1980. He has been coaching ever since, mainly in the NFL, but with some stops in college and the CFL.

The Vipers' offensive linemen are lucky to have him. This is the only XFL team that will have an OL coach with nearly as much experience. If anyone can get an offensive lineman ready for an NFL opportunity, it's him.

Dr. Jen Welter

Dr. Jen Welter is best known for being the first female coach in the NFL. However, she has accomplished much more than that.

She has a master's degree in sports psychology and a Ph.D. in psychology. She also has 14 years of experience playing in various women's leagues.

Before becoming the first female NFL coach, she became the first female IFL coach. One constant at all her coaching stops is that she is well respected. Most of her former players speak exceptionally highly of her. I see no reason that wouldn't continue in Las Vegas.