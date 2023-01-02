Las Vegas, NV

The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watch

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wocK1_0k1GUUOD00
Photo byDaniel ÁlvasdonUnsplash

Usually, the NFL is all about winning. 

But once you bench your starting QB and give up on any playoff dreams, that changes a little. 

The end of the season is now about evaluating what you have for the future. The Raiders' last game was successful in that regard. 

Raiders vs. 49ers

This was a good outcome, considering how this season has gone for the Raiders. They lost to a 12–4 team in overtime. 

Seeing the Raiders compete until the end against a playoff team was nice. The high-scoring nature of the game also made it fun to watch. 

But we already knew the Raiders could compete. They have been competitive all season. Their main struggle has been winning close games. 

The Raiders stand at 6–10, but only one game wasn't competitive. 

Jarrett Stidham

Jarrett Stidham was a mixed bag yesterday. I can see why many coaches are high on him. But he is inconsistent at times. 

  • 23/34 passing
  • 365 yards
  • 3 touchdowns 
  • 2 interceptions

Is Stidham a starting QB in this league or just a solid backup? I honestly have no idea, but I'm excited to watch the next game and potentially find out. 

Looking Forward

Whether the Raiders finish 7–10 or 6–11 isn't relevant. It was a terrible season either way. 

The uncertainty at QB only makes this season feel worse. The draft position that comes with 6 or 7 wins also makes solving that QB situation harder. 

It's not all bad news, though. The good news is that, besides the QB position, the Raiders aren't far off from being good. 

9 of their 10 losses were by one touchdown or less. Winning even 4 of those games would have gotten the Raiders to the playoffs this season. 

If they can figure out the QB position and fix some other little things, next season should be much more fun to watch. 

# Football# Sports# Raiders# NFL# Jarrett Stidham

Comments / 9

Published by

Southern California raised Henderson transplant. I write about sports and other events in the area.

Henderson, NV
7049 followers

