Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the Raiders

Photo by Photo by Daniel Álvasd on Unsplash

It feels like the Raiders haven't done a lot right this year.

After making the playoffs last year, seeing them take a step back was hard to watch.

Benching Derek Carr is one of the few things they did right. Here's why.

Derek Carr Benched

Coach McDaniels just announced that Jarrett Stidham will start the season's last two games. I really like the move for two reasons.

First of all, it gives the Raiders a chance to evaluate another QB. Carr is a known commodity at this point. Seeing him play two more games doesn't change anything. Seeing Stidham play could help or hurt his case. Either way, it will be interesting to watch.

Secondly, Carr's $33 million salary next season is fully guaranteed if he is injured. The Raiders may or may not want to move on from Carr, but there is no benefit to risking losing that option.

What About The future?

I'm not here to take a shot at Derek Carr. He has been a starter in the NFL for 9 years for a reason.

Some fans think and/or hope that this will end his career in Las Vegas, but I'm not so sure.

It's certainly possible that the Raiders will move on from Carr after the season. But let's not forget that starting-level QBs don't grow on trees. Carr may have taken a slight step back this season, but he has been solid for a long time.

His 60.8% completion percentage and 86.3 QBR are his lowest marks since his rookie season. However, those stats aren't exactly a disaster. There are plenty of teams that are worse off.

The Raiders have a simple but difficult decision to make. If they think this year is Carr's new normal, it's worth exploring other options at QB. That's especially true if those alternatives are cheaper and/or younger.

However, if they think this season was just a slightly down year, they would be crazy to move on.

I guess we will all have to wait and see what happens.