XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las Vegas

Photo by XFL, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Spring football is only fun to watch if there is elite talent playing.

Lack of talent has been a massive problem for spring leagues in the past, which is a big reason many have failed.

Thankfully, the XFL realizes this problem and is committed to putting a high-quality product on the field.

Las Vegas Vipers

Vegas is becoming more of a football town by the day.

With the Raiders, UNLV, the Vegas Knight Hawks, and now the Vipers, there is high-level football to watch year-round.

Of course, the Vipers still have to prove they can make it through a whole season before being counted as a full member of the Las Vegas football scene. To do that, they will need to sort out their home-field situation.

They will also need to field a competitive team. Thankfully, they have taken several positive steps in that direction.

Rod Smith

Most XFL players will use the league to make it to the NFL. Rod Smith is using it as a way to get back.

Ohio State fans will remember him as their talented but troubled former player.

His troubles in college were a big part of his going undrafted. But he still managed to stick around the NFL for several years.

He is now part of the growing list of NFL-level talent on the Viper roster.

Other NFL Talent

Rod Woodson is, without a doubt, the biggest name associated with the Vipers. The NFL Hall of Famer is stepping into a head coaching role for the first time.

The roster also contains several other familiar names, including: