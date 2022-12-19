Henderson, NV

Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgers

Eugene Adams

Photo by Fábio Alves on Unsplash

Few things taste better than a well-made burger. 

Sure, some times call for a "fancier" meal. But, most of the time, a juicy burger hits the spot just right. 

Thankfully, Henderson has plenty of great burger spots, including Triple B. 

Triple B — Brooks Brothers Burgers

No casino is complete without delicious food, and the Rainbow Club Casino has a great one. Triple B — Brooks Brothers Burgers serves up some of the best burgers in Henderson. 

It's a modern restaurant but still manages to keep that old diner feel people love soo much. 

Brooks Brothers Burgers is careful to maintain the high quality they've become known for. Their burgers are always fresh, never frozen. They are also made from 100% USDA Choice Angus Beef. 

Menu

The burgers are the stars of the show, but Triple B serves much more than that.

Breakfast

They serve breakfast seven days per week.

Monday — Friday: 7 am- 11 am
Saturday — Sunday: 7 am- 1 pm

They have all the classic options you would expect from a high-quality diner:

  • New York Steak and Eggs
  • Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
  • Half Pound Ham Steak and Eggs

There are also various omelet options: 

  • Chili Cheese 
  • Meat Lovers
  • Western
  • Veggie Lovers
  • California
  • Maserati

Starters

Their starters are delicious if you're not in the mood for an entire meal. 

  • Giant Pretzel
  • Onion Rings Basket
  • Chili Cheese Fries or Tots
  • Breaded Chicken Tenders
  • Cheese Quesadilla

Entrees

The menu also includes several entrees, including salmon, chicken alfredo, shrimp scampi, and chicken parm. 

They also serve various sandwiches, including a Reuben, steak sandwich, BLT, and much more. 

Burgers

Of course, if you come to Triple B, you're probably looking for a burger. Thankfully, their burger selection doesn't disappoint. 

  • Triple "B" Classic Cheeseburger
  • Creole Burger
  • Big Tex BBQ Bacon Burger
  • Triple "B" Frisco Burger
  • Mac' N, Cheese Burger
  • Rainbow Breakfast Burger
  • Henderturkey Burger
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Note: Each burger includes french fries or tater tots, coleslaw, kosher dill pickle, and a Coca-Cola freestyle beverage of your choice.

Hours and Other Information 

Hours: 

Monday — Sunday: 7 am- 10 pm

Address: 122 S Water St Henderson, NV 89015 (Located in the back of the casino.)

Website: www.rainbowhenderson.com/dining

