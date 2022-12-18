Henderson, NV

Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visit

Eugene Adams

Photo byPhoto by Elizabeth Villalta on Unsplash

One of my favorite things about moving to Henderson is how much more family and friends visit me. 

Anytime a family member or friend makes a vegas trip, they swing by to see me. However, that also means I turn into their unofficial tour guide. 

There are obviously plenty of things to do in the area, but many of them can get pricy quickly. It’s always good to have a couple of free things in mind when people come to visit. 

Seven Magic Mountains is that free option for me. I like it for several reasons. 

  1. It’s 100% free (even parking is free)
  2. It’s just a short drive away (21 miles from the strip, even closer if you live in Henderson)
  3. It’s different than most things you will do in the Henderson/Vegas area
  4. It doesn’t take all-day

The backstory of the exhibit

Seven Magic Mountains was designed by renowned Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone. It features seven 30–35 foot totems made of locally-sourced boulders. 

Driving out to the middle of the desert to look at painted rocks sounds strange at first. But there is no denying its popularity. First of all, the art installation is all over social media. Secondly, it attracts 325,000 visitors annually.

Originally Seven Magic Mountains, which cost $3.5 million, was supposed to be on display for two years. However, its contract continues to get renewed due to its popularity. As of now, its contract runs through at least 2027. 

There’s one big problem

Unfortunately, as with all good things, some people will try to ruin it. 

The graffiti problem has been getting worse and worse. It’s gotten so bad that the monthly cleanings are now weekly. 

Initially, the display was supposed to be repainted every couple of years due to fading caused by wind and rain. Now, it needs to be done more often due to graffiti.

The most recent repainting started on August 1st. So if you do come, please clean up after yourself and don’t ruin it for everyone else. 

Directions and other information 

To get to Seven Magic Mountains, you will take the I-15. 

If you’re taking the I-15 S, exit Sloan and turn left towards then right onto Las Vegas Boulevard. You will see the artwork on your left after about 7 miles. 

If you’re on the I-15 N, exit Jean and turn right then left onto Las Vegas Boulevard. The artwork will be on your right after about 5 miles. 

Parking

There is a free dirt parking lot.

Hours

Open daily from sunrise to sunset. 

Note: For questions on the installation and Ugo Rondinone’s work, get in touch with the Nevada Museum of Art at (775) 329–3333. 

