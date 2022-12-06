Is it time to consider the possibility of seeing the Las Vegas Raiders in the playoffs?

Photo by Photo by Daniel Álvasd on Unsplash

Could you imagine a 2–7 team coming back to make the playoffs?

After a rough 2–7 start to the season, the Raider's season looked all but over. Now, after three straight wins, things might be changing.

The Raiders started slowly on Sunday, but they still managed to beat the Chargers 20–27.

As has been the case for most of the season, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams were spectacular.

Jacobs rushed for 144 yards on 26 carries, while Adams had 177 receiving yards on 8 catches. Adams also added two receiving touchdowns, while Jacobs had one rushing TD.

Jacobs and Adams are quickly becoming one of the scarier duos in the league. If they can continue their high level of play, the Raiders will be dangerous down the stretch.

Playoffs?

Will the Raiders make the playoffs this year?

Probably not, but there is a chance.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Raiders currently have a 13 percent chance to make the playoffs. That's not great, but it's a heck of a lot better than things looked when they were 2–7.

The 7–5 Jets would claim the last playoff spot if the playoffs started today. The Raiders are only two games behind.

The Raider's upcoming schedule isn't particularly tough, which is good news. If they can get back to .500, they will at least have a chance.

The Raider's late push is probably too little too late. But it will still be fun to see them in the thick of the playoff race for much longer than expected.