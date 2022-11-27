UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high note

Photo by Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash

UNLV’s disappointing six-game losing streak is finally over.

But is their season over?

At 5–7, the Rebels still have a shot at making a bowl appearance, believe it or not.

UNLV vs. Nevada

It took a thrilling defensive stand late, but UNLV defeated 2–10 Nevada. The final score was 27–22.

Running back Aidan Robbins had a solid outing with 94 yards rushing. Those 94 yards put him over 1,000 for the season.

UNLV’s Bowl Hopes

How in the world is a 5–7 team in the running for a bowl game? Well, it’s complicated.

It usually takes 6 wins to be bowl eligible. The problem is that there are 82 open spots and only 79 six-win teams. Buffalo and New Mexico State have 5 wins, and both have make-up games to play.

If there aren’t enough 6-win teams, the remaining bowl spots will be filled with the 5-win teams with the highest APR.

APR stands for Academic Progress Report, and UNLV’s is very good. Rice is the only five-win team with a higher APR than UNLV.

If Buffalo and New Mexico State both win next week, that will make 81 teams with 6 wins, giving Rice the last spot. However, if either or both teams stubble, UNLV will be heading to their first bowl game since 2013.

Final Thoughts

Whether or not UNLV sneaks into a bowl game, this year’s team was much improved.

Hopefully, this year’s improvement will continue and lead to many bowl appearances in the years to come. And hopefully, those bowl appearances come with a winning record.