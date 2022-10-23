PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback play

Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash

What a difference a week makes.

The Steve Wilks Era in Carolina got off to a rough start. That included literally trading away half their offense. The fans' morale was unquestionably low.

Things look much better for the Panthers after a 21–3 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winning is always nice, but it was how they won that was soo impressive.

PJ Walker

PJ Walker's first start of the season was rough. He was 10/16 passing for just 60 yards. The most alarming part was his 0.1-yard average depth of target. It's pretty much impossible to win in the NFL without stretching the field a little bit.

Thankfully, his game against Tampa Bay was completely different.

16/22 passing

177 yards

2 touchdowns

The most encouraging part of the game was the coaches allowing Walker to show off his arm. His average depth of target was 8.2 yards. That might not seem like much, but Walker stretching the field produced excellent results.

First of all, it netted Walker two passing TDs. Secondly, it stretched the defense enough to open up the Panther's run game.

Run Game

After trading away Christian McCaffery, it wasn't clear how the Panthers would manage to move the ball on the ground. Thankfully, with PJ Walker's help, Foreman and Hubbard proved up to the task.

D'Onta Foreman finished the day with 118 yards on 15 carries.

Chuba Hubbard contributed 63 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries.

Final Thoughts

2–5 is a lousy record. However, it looks a lot better when you're in the NFC South.

Believe it or not, the Panthers are only one game out of first place in their division.

I'm not saying they can win the division. They are still a team with huge holes in the roster, but they aren't entirely out of it.

If they keep stretching the field and running the ball well, they will be in contention for much longer than expected.