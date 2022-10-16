UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout loss

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

After an exciting 4–1 start to the season, UNLV has come back to earth in the last two weeks.

First, they lost to San Jose State 40–7. This week they dropped a second straight game to Air Force 42–7.

There is still a lot of season left to pull it together. But if things don’t get better soon, it will end in disappointment.

UNLV Vs. Air Force

This game was never close. It was 14–0 after the first quarter, 28–7 at the half, and 42–7 after the third.

Air Force had 26 first downs compared to 9 for UNLV. The total yardage numbers were a disaster. Air Force gained 406 yards of total offense, while UNLV managed just 61.

Cameron Friel started the game in place of Doug Brumfield and had a day to forget. He accounted for two lost fumbles and an INT. He wasn’t helped by the fact that UNLV’s workhorse back Aidan Robbins left the game injured during the opening quarter.

Clearly, this isn’t the same offense without their dynamic duo of Robbins and Brumfield. Hopefully, both of them will get healthy soon.

Up Next

At 4–3, UNLV still has a chance to get bowl eligible and make something of this season. Their next game is very winnable and would be a real concrete step in that direction.

The Rebels hit the road to face Notre Dame on October 22nd. Before the season, this sounded like a much more challenging game. However, Notre Dame has struggled with consistency all season. The 3–3 Fighting Irish are coming off a loss to a 2–4 Stanford team.