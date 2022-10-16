Paradise, NV

UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout loss

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFzbn_0ibLr2jr00
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

After an exciting 4–1 start to the season, UNLV has come back to earth in the last two weeks. 

First, they lost to San Jose State 40–7. This week they dropped a second straight game to Air Force 42–7.

There is still a lot of season left to pull it together. But if things don’t get better soon, it will end in disappointment. 

UNLV Vs. Air Force

This game was never close. It was 14–0 after the first quarter, 28–7 at the half, and 42–7 after the third. 

Air Force had 26 first downs compared to 9 for UNLV. The total yardage numbers were a disaster. Air Force gained 406 yards of total offense, while UNLV managed just 61. 

Cameron Friel started the game in place of Doug Brumfield and had a day to forget. He accounted for two lost fumbles and an INT. He wasn’t helped by the fact that UNLV’s workhorse back Aidan Robbins left the game injured during the opening quarter. 

Clearly, this isn’t the same offense without their dynamic duo of Robbins and Brumfield. Hopefully, both of them will get healthy soon.

Up Next

At 4–3, UNLV still has a chance to get bowl eligible and make something of this season. Their next game is very winnable and would be a real concrete step in that direction. 

The Rebels hit the road to face Notre Dame on October 22nd. Before the season, this sounded like a much more challenging game. However, Notre Dame has struggled with consistency all season. The 3–3 Fighting Irish are coming off a loss to a 2–4 Stanford team.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# UNLV# College Football# Football# Notre Dame

Comments / 0

Published by

Southern California raised Henderson transplant. I write about sports and other events in the area.

Henderson, NV
6962 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Charlotte, NC

PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsight

The Panther's offense has been bad all year. The Panther's 10–24 loss to the Rams was a new low even for them. The Panthers scored a field goal on their first drive of the game, and their offense failed to score again. Their 203 total yards were even below their season average of 260 yards per game. That average, by the way, ranks them dead last in the entire NFL.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong foot

Coach Steve Wilks deserves this shot. At 53 years old, he has been around the game for a long time. His first year as a head coach was at Savannah State University in 1999. He broke into the NFL as the Chicago Bear’s DB coach in 2006.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las Vegas

Don't worry; the NFL season is long. Also, there is plenty more football to look forward to once it ends. The Las Vegas/ Henderson area has an IFL team and an XFL team that will play in the spring.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Davante Adams's shove is a symptom of a much bigger problem

Sure, it's a multi-billion dollar game, but still a game. It's important enough that you should feel crappy when you lose. It's not soo important that you stop being responsible for your actions. The Davante Adams situation just reminded a lot of people of that fact.

Read full story
40 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?

Anytime one of your star players starts shoving random photographers, you know the season isn't going as planned. After making the playoffs in 2021, hopes were high. But the 1–4 start has a lot of fans worried that their season is essentially over.

Read full story
11 comments
Paradise, NV

UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose State

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Going into the season, the expectations for UNLV football were mixed. On the one hand, they were coming off a disappointing 2–10 season.

Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekend

At this point, Las Vegas’s status as a great sports town is indisputable. No matter what sport you like, we’ve got it here in Las Vegas. If college football happens to be your sport of choice, there’s a good one coming to town this weekend.

Read full story

2 Problems the Raiders must fix to get their season back on track

0–3 is a terrible start. There's really no way around it. But, believe it or not, it's not all bad. Each of the Raider's 3 games this season were winnable. The biggest issue facing the Raiders is consistency. They play one half of good football each game. They need to start playing complete games.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victory

The Carolina Panthers had a rough start to the 2022 Season. They dropped the first two games, which brought their losing streak to 9 games overall, the longest active streak in the league.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its misery

U.S. Navy photo by Gary Nichols, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. We have known for over a month now that the Pro Bowl was returning to Las Vegas. We didn't know what this year's version of the game would look like.

Read full story
6 comments
Paradise, NV

UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah State

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Utah State might not be the same team they were last season, but they're still the defending champs. Beating the defending champions is always a big deal.

Read full story
Tempe, AZ

Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion Sanders

Whenever a Power 5 football coach gets fired, speculation starts. Every media site has a list of who they should hire. This should be different. Arizona State doesn't need a list; it needs Deion Sanders.

Read full story
11 comments
Cleveland, OH

Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?

Every year NFL offenses get more and more QB centric. One side effect is that it has made backup QBs more valuable. If you lose your starter, you need a guy to keep you afloat until he returns.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forward

The Raider's offense has been maddeningly inconsistent so far this season. In week 1, a terrible first half was too much to overcome. In week 2, it was a second-half collapse that doomed them.

Read full story
2 comments
Logan, UT

UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West Champions

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. After three tune-up games, UNLV is finally heading into conference play. They will be headed to Logan, UT, to face the defending champs, Utah State.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too far

All-Pro Reels, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. We have all said things in the heat of the moment that we disagree with later. Hopefully, that’s what happened with Kliff Kinsbury.

Read full story
2 comments

4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North Texas

This year’s UNLV Football team isn’t the same as last year’s 2–10 version. First of all, they have a winning record. Secondly, they are literally not the same team. They made transfers a massive point of emphasis to improve the team’s size and speed.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the season

The Raiders season is off to a rough start. In week 1, they dropped a close game to the Chargers. Week 2 started much better. But, a shocking second-half collapse dropped them to 0–2.

Read full story
2 comments
Paradise, NV

UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl team

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In only the 3rd game of the season, UNLV has made a loud statement. North Texas isn't exactly a powerhouse, but they are a perennial bowl team. Coach Seth Littrell has led North Texas to 5 bowl games in his first 6 years.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy