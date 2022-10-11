Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?

Photo by K Ch on Unsplash

Anytime one of your star players starts shoving random photographers, you know the season isn't going as planned.

After making the playoffs in 2021, hopes were high. But the 1–4 start has a lot of fans worried that their season is essentially over.

Those fans very well might be right. The season might be over, but then again, it might not be. There were some promising signs in their loss to the Chiefs afterall.

Close Games

The Raider's four losses all have one thing in common; they were close.

19–24 (Chargers)

23–29 (OT)(Cardinals)

22–24 (Titans)

29–30 (Cheifs)

Not only were they all winnable games, but they were also all against good teams. Three losses came against teams that made the playoffs last season. The one opponent who didn't make the playoffs was the 9–8 Chargers, who got knocked out of postseason contention by the Raiders.

The Raiders have proven they can compete with good teams; they need to start winning close games.

Running Game

Offensive balance has been a problem all season. The running game hasn't been nearly as dangerous as the passing game.

Josh Jacobs reminded everyone Monday night that he has the ability to change that.

21 Rushes

154 Yards

1 Touchdown

A more balanced offense will make the passing game even more dangerous.

Davante Adams

Devante Adams has been a touchdown machine all season. He has 5 touchdowns in five games this year.

Unfortunately, his yardage totals haven't been as consistent. He had a monster game in week one, followed by 12 and 36-yard outings.

The Chiefs game Monday night marked Adams's second straight 100+ yard game. If he can keep that up and Jacobs keeps running well, the offense will be tough to stop.