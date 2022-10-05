Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekend

Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash

At this point, Las Vegas’s status as a great sports town is indisputable. No matter what sport you like, we’ve got it here in Las Vegas.

If college football happens to be your sport of choice, there’s a good one coming to town this weekend.

Notre Dame and BYU have surprisingly only met 8 times previously. They are probably the two most prestigious religiously affiliated schools in the country, and both happen to be independents.

Both programs are also in need of a victory. Notre Dame is looking for their first win of the year over a ranked opponent. BYU is looking to keep its hopes of a New Year’s six bowl game alive.

Shamrock Series

The Shamrock Series is a fun idea that started back in 2009. It was created to highlight Notre Dame’s iconic brand in iconic stadiums across the country.

Notre Dame moved to 10–0 in Shamrock Series games with their victory over Wisconsin at Soldier Field last season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame had a rough start to the season. They dropped a tough game to a good Ohio State team in week one. The very next week, they lost a shocker to Marshall. They have since bounced back with two straight wins.

There is no question that this season is disappointing by Notre Dame’s lofty standards. But, there are still a couple of questions to be answered.

How bad will this season get?

Will the Irish make a bowl game?

This game will go a long way towards answering those questions.

BYU

BYU has started the year much better. They currently sit at 4–1. The one blemish on their record is a loss to a ranked Oregon team.

The good news for BYU is that its remaining schedule isn’t overly difficult. A win this week can potentially set them up for a special season.

Other Information

Every year the Shamrock Series is played in an “iconic” stadium. This year that stadium is Las Vegas’s own Allegiant Stadium. While it doesn’t have the history of most other Shamrock Series locations, it’s unquestionable a worthy inclusion.

Date and Time

October 8th, 2022, at 4:30 pm