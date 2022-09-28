Las Vegas, NV

The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its misery

We have known for over a month now that the Pro Bowl was returning to Las Vegas. We didn't know what this year's version of the game would look like

The old format of the game has been growing stale for years. Thankfully, the NFL has finally listened to fans' calls for change.

The Old Format

Being voted into the Pro Bowl has always been a big honor for players. 

But, playing in the actual game hasn't meant much in recent years. Every year the player's effort drops lower and lower. They aren't willing to risk injury in a meaningless game, and who can blame them?

One highlight of Pro Bowl week was the competitions. Dodgeball, for example, featured more effort than the actual football game. 

Thankfully, it looks like those competitions will continue in the new format. 

The New Pro Bowl

On Monday, the NFL announced sweeping changes to the Pro Bowl format. The newly dubbed Pro Bowl Games will feature a week of skills competitions. And, in the most significant change, it will end with a flag football game. 

The hope is that playing flag football will lead to a higher level of competition since there will be less worry about injuries. The inclusion of flag football also fits with the NFL's recent pushes to further promote the sport.

My Thoughts

For once, the NFL got it right. 

Flag football will be fun to watch. Nobody wants to watch a game with players doing everything half-speed. Some people make fun of flag football because of the lack of contact, but its focus on the passing game leads to a lot of big play potential. 

I also love that they kept two aspects of the old Pro Bowl. 

First of all, fan voting will remain. Getting voted into the Pro Bowl will still be an honor.

Secondly, the week of skills competitions has long been the most exciting part of the Pro Bowl. I'm happy to see them remain. 

