UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah State

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Utah State might not be the same team they were last season, but they're still the defending champs. Beating the defending champions is always a big deal.

Saturday's win also snapped a six-game losing streak versus USU, which makes the win all the more meaningful.

The final score was 34–24, but the game never felt that close. It was a complete team win, with both the offense and defense stepping up.

The Rebel's defense caused a whopping 6 turnovers, including 5 interceptions.

Coach Marcus Arroyos understands very well just how big the win was for the program.

“These guys are excited. To win on the road in conference play against the defending Mountain West champions after a (USU) bye week is a big deal. We were sloppy on some things, we did some things we haven’t done all season, but that’s going to happen when we play on the road versus a quality opponent. The program has come a long way to win a game like that while playing imperfect and that’s exciting.”-Coach Arroyo

Brumfield and Robbins

Doug Brumfield and Aidan Robbins are turning into quite the dynamic duo. When they both play well, they form a balanced offense that's tough to defend.

Robbins didn't have the same eye-popping rushing average as last game, but he still had a solid 81 yards and added yet another TD.

Brumfield continues to show he hurt teams with both his arm and legs.

He was an efficient 21/31 for 217 yards and a touchdown passing. He also added another 2 TDs on the ground.

Up Next

Next up, New Mexico (2–2) is coming to Allegiant Stadium for a Friday game.

New Mexico has had a mixed season so far. They looked good in their two wins (Maine and UTEP). However, they struggled mightily in their losses to LSU and Boise State.

This is the type of game Rebels have to win if they want to make a run at the Conference Championship.