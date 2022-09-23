UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West Champions

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

After three tune-up games, UNLV is finally heading into conference play.

They will be headed to Logan, UT, to face the defending champs, Utah State.

This will be an exciting one to watch. Most fans understand that this is a better UNLV team than last year, but the question is, how much better?

Is this a bowl team or a team that can compete for a conference title?

We will have a better idea after this weekend.

UNLV Vs. Utah State

This game will be the conference opener for both teams.

Utah State doesn't appear to be the same 11–3 team from last year. They opened the season strong but suffered two big losses after that.

31–20 (W) vs. Connecticut

0–55 (L) vs. Alabama

7–35 (L) vs. Weber State

Despite Utah State’s struggles, this game is still a big challenge. It's also an opportunity for UNLV to avenge a close loss from last year (24–28).

This game is also significant because Utah State will host its first NCAA Mental Health Awareness Game. They will be wearing ribbons on their helmet to support mental health awareness. They will also play an in-game video highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and resources.

Interesting Facts

Utah State leads the all-time series 18–7 and has won six straight over the Rebels

These two schools have played their fair share of close games, including last year's 24–28 Utah State victory

12 of the 25 games between the schools have been decided by a touchdown or less

Game Information

Date and Time:

Saturday, September 24th at 4:02 pm PT

Location:

Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT