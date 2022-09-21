Denton, TX

4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North Texas

Eugene Adams

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

This year’s UNLV Football team isn’t the same as last year’s 2–10 version.

First of all, they have a winning record. 

Secondly, they are literally not the same team. They made transfers a massive point of emphasis to improve the team’s size and speed

After three games, they are starting to look like legitimate bowl contenders. 

Here are 4 things that UNLV fans should be excited about. 

Beating North Texas is a Bigger Deal Than People Think

Nobody is going to confuse North Texas with a traditional powerhouse. But that doesn’t mean this wasn’t a huge win. 

North Texas has been a model of consistency since Coach Seth Littrell took over. Coach Littrell has led them to a bowl game in 5 of his first 6 years in charge. 

UNLV is striving to build a program with that level of consistency. They seem well on their way to achieving that, but here are a few things they should keep in mind. 

UNLV Must Limit Penalties

Penalties have been an issue the last couple of weeks. 

Against Cal, the Rebels had eight penalties for 105 yards. They were a little better against North Texas, with 6 penalties for 50 yards. 

Penalties are always bad, but these came at awful times. Most of the penalties wiped out positive plays and stuck UNLV behind the chains. 

Holding seems to be a massive problem for the team. They are going to have to address this if they want to have a successful season. 

All that being said, this might actually be a positive thing. If they are this good with penalty issues, imagine how good they could be with them. 

Robbins is a Stud

UNLV has a legitimate every down back in Aiden Robbins. He performed well in the first two games but exploded in this one. 

  • 29 Carries
  • 227 Yards
  • 3 TDs

Having an RB that you can rely on for 20 + carries a game is huge. Continuing to feed him the rock should open up plenty of big-play opportunities in the passing game. 

Brumfield is a Legit Dual Threat

The term dual-threat quarterback is thrown around far too often. It’s usually a guy who is great at one thing and slightly above average at the other. 

Doug Brumfield is different. He’s a legit dual-threat QB. 

His passing day was impressive. 

  • 21/27
  • 211 Yards
  • 2 TDs

His rushing day was just as good. 

  • 100 Yards 
  • 2 TDs

The only thing he needs to improve is his sliding. He gave fans two heart attacks during the game. 

First, he dove on the goal line and landed awkwardly on his neck. Fortunately, he shook it off just fine. 

Later, he needed to come off the field for several plays after an awkward dive. Thankfully, it was just a cramp. 

He does slide at times, but it’s a bit awkward. He slid late a few times and early once, which resulted in him being just short of a first down. 

Hopefully, he will improve his sliding as the season wears on. 

