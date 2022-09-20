Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the season

Photo by Daniel Álvasd on Unsplash

The Raiders season is off to a rough start.

In week 1, they dropped a close game to the Chargers. Week 2 started much better. But, a shocking second-half collapse dropped them to 0–2.

Raiders Vs. Cardinals

The Raiders looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders for one half of football. They were up 20–0 and moving the ball seemingly at will.

Unfortunately, the second half was the complete opposite. They were outscored 3–23 in the second half.

Despite the rough half, they had an opportunity to win it in overtime. The defense got a tough stop to start the extra period. Unfortunately, a fumble close to field goal range was returned for a TD, and the game was over.

It wasn't all bad, though. After throwing 3 interceptions against Los Angeles, Carr was far better this weekend. He was 25/39 with 251 yards and 2 touchdowns. Most importantly, he had 0 interceptions.

One player who didn't play as well as in week 1 was Davante Adams. In week 1 he had 141 yards, this week, he only had 12.

On the Cardinal's side, it was the Kyler Murray show. He finished the game with 277 yards passing, 28 yards rushing, and 2 touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing). Those stats don't paint the full picture of how great he was. His ability to extend plays with his legs changed the entire complexion of the game.

Up Next

Next week the Cardinals (1–1) will host the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders (0–2) will travel to Nashville next week to take on the Titans. They will be hoping to avoid a disastrous 0–3 start.