UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl team

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

In only the 3rd game of the season, UNLV has made a loud statement.

This isn't the same team as last year!

North Texas isn't exactly a powerhouse, but they are a perennial bowl team. Coach Seth Littrell has led North Texas to 5 bowl games in his first 6 years.

UNLV fans would gladly accept that kind of consistency.

Beating a solid North Texas team doesn't guarantee a good season, but it does show that UNLV is better than last year's 2–10 record.

UNLV Vs. North Texas

The first half was competitive, but then UNLV scored the final 28 points to win the game 58–27.

This was the second high-scoring game home fans were treated to. In week 1, home fans were treated to a 52-point offensive day and then 58 points against North Texas.

Doug Brumfield showed that he is a legitimate dual threat. He had a respectable day passing with 211 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also shined in the running game with 106 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on the ground.

Aidan Robbins proved himself to be an elite running back. He had 229 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on 29 carries.

UNLV's defense also made some incredible plays. They stopped North Texas on 3 of their 4 fourth down attempts. They also had a pair of interceptions, including a pick-6.

Senior linebacker Austin Ajiake led all tacklers with 12 total.

Interesting Facts

North Texas QB Austin Aune is 29 years old. He played 6 years of minor league baseball before starting his college football career.

UNLV scored at least 50 points in back-to-back home games for the first time since 1974.

It was the first time UNLV boasted two 100-yard rushers in one game since 2018. (Robbins (227), Brumfield (106))

Up Next

North Texas will look to rebound next week against Memphis in a Non-conference game.

UNLV will open Mountain West play next week against the defending champion Utah State.